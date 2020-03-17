Consumer confidence dips as coronavirus recession reality bites

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to announce economic measures to boost the flagging economy today.

Consumer confidence has fallen sharply as households react to the impacts of both the Covid-19 outbreak and droughts in key agricultural regions.

The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index fell in March, taking it back to levels last seen in late 2019, said Westpac's Chief Economist Dominick Stephens.

The surveying, which took place between March 1 and 10 March, showed households getting nervous.

"Consumer confidence fell, but not severely," Stephens said . "Households were nervous about the economic outlook for the year ahead and had scaled back their plans for spending."

"However, relatively few of those we spoke to were worried about their own financial position or the long-run economic outlook," he said.

1 NEWS The Government is announcing details on Tuesday of a package to help the economy weather the storm.

The survey showed the number of households who think now is a good time to purchase a major household item had fallen to its lowest level since 2008, when the New Zealand economy was in the depths of the global financial crisis.

That was particularly notable given the firming in the housing market over the past year, which tends to be a big driver of spending, especially on durable items like household furnishings, Stephens said.

Households reported only a slight deceleration in their spending on leisure activities, like dinning out or attending events, Westpac found, but it predicted social distancing to have a big impact.

"It seems that, at least during the early stage of the Covid-19 outbreak, most New Zealanders were still getting out and spending on leisure activities," Stephens said.

"Social distancing – when people choose to limit social activities – can be a major drag on economic activity during public health crises. And we are hearing numerous comments from those in the hospitality sector that turnover in many restaurants has fallen sharply in recent weeks.

"We suspect that New Zealanders' spending on leisure and entertainment activities will fall significantly over the coming months in response to efforts to prevent the spread."

However, Stephens warned the Covid-19 situation had worsened dramatically after surveying was completed.

"New Zealand now faces the prospect of a severe recession that will last as long as the virus is disruptive," he said.

SUPPLIED Westpac chief economist Dominick Stephens said consumer confidence had dipped.

"As economic activity and the labour market deteriorate, consumer confidence is likely to weaken. That could reinforce the economic downturn."

"Consumer Confidence in New Zealand fell 5.7 points in the March 2020 quarter, but remains optimistic at 104.2 in the Westpac -McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index," said Richard Miller, Managing Director of McDermott Miller.

"Rural consumers, and particularly those in the tourist regions of Northland, Nelson/Marlborough, West Coast, Otago and Southland were pessimistic and were already feeling the impact of the emerging coronavirus crisis on visitor arrivals."

"The New Zealand Government's recently announced widespread arrival restrictions to control the impact of the global pandemic, while necessary, will likely deflate New Zealand consumer optimism and spending in the year ahead," he warned.