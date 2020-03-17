Former owner of fine dining Auckland restaurant Clooney ordered to pay IRD $380,000

Auckland fine dining restaurant is closing its doors on its 13th anniversary in October.

A well-known restaurateur who owned a fine dining restaurant in Auckland has been ordered to pay more than $380,000 in unpaid taxes.

Antony Stewart, who owned the three hatted Clooney until it closed in 2019, has been found personally liable for $383,958.40 in owed taxes in the High Court.

The restaurant initially operated through a partnership formed between four separately-owned companies, a recently-released judgment said.

Stewart was Clooney's sole director and shareholder of one of the companies. In August 2012, Stewart became sole director of the other three companies, and therefore became each company's sole shareholder.

The restaurant was the only material asset the companies had.

SUPPLIED Antony Stewart owned Clooneys until it closed its doors in 2019.

After the companies ceased trading in April 2014, Stewart began operating Clooney through Clooney Restaurant Ltd, of which he was also the sole director and shareholder.

The judgment said the transfer of Clooney to the new company on September 25, 2014 "expressly excluded the vendor companies' liabilities to the Commissioner of Inland Revenue for tax periods in the 12 months ending 31 March 2014, amounting to $383,958.40".

Also on September 25, 2014, Stewart placed the other companies into liquidation and according to liquidator Henry Levin, "left a shell with virtually no assets (only $3713) and liabilities of $927,691".

Peter Meecham/Stuff Clooney was a three hatted restaurant in central Auckland.

The claim, brought by the commissioner of Inland Revenue, said Stewart's decision to transfer the restaurant to Clooney Restaurant Ltd "was a disposition of property intended to prejudice creditors".

It said transferring Clooney to Clooney Restaurant Ltd breached Stewart's director duties to the liquidated companies.

As director of the failed companies, Stewart's directorship of Clooney Restaurant Ltd breached the Companies Act and held him personally liable for its debts, it continued.

The commissioner of Inland Revenue sought $383,958.40 as compensation to the liquidated companies.

In his judgment, Justice Pheroze Jagose said he had no difficulty concluding that Stewart's transfer of Clooney was in "multiple breach" of his duties to his former companies.

"Relieving the companies of their only significant asset, while leaving them without means to meet substantial liabilities, is not in their best interests," Justice Jagose said.

"No proper purpose of the vendor companies was met by exercise of his powers to transact the transfer; it was exercised instead to enable the Clooney business to continue to trade for the benefit of [Clooney Restaurant Ltd]."

As sole director of Clooney Restaurant Ltd, Justice Jagose found Stewart personally liable for its relevant debts, being that they were incurred during his management.

Under the business, Stewart was ordered to pay $383,958.40 plus interest.

Clooney Restaurant Ltd and Stewart did not make any defence in the proceedings.