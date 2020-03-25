Coronavirus: lockdown like the olden days where 'everyone knew their milkman'

Milk and More co-owner Mel Marshall says they will continue to deliver during the coronavirus lockdown.

A Marlborough milk delivery company has received hundreds of calls since it was announced the country would soon go into four week lock down.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday the country would move to stage four of the coronavirus alert system on Wednesday night, which would only allow for essential services to continue operating.

Milk and More co-owner Mel Marshall said their business has been operating for a year an a half but until recently "no-one knew about us."

Even before the lockdown was announced they saw a surge in demand from residents over the age of 70, after the elderly were advised to stay at home.

"And now everybody wants it of course," Marshall said.

"Since the lockdown was announced I have had over 200 emails and my phone has been been going non-stop. I was still answering phones at about 10.30 last night."

Marshall said 60 - 70 per cent of the calls and emails she received were from the elderly, or their children making sure they had deliveries organised.

Milk and more delivers milk, eggs, cream and orange juice within Marlborough and Nelson.

The milk comes from Oaklands Farm near Nelson, and they have returned for a second load to keep up with demand. They've also doubled their egg quantities over the past 24 hours, which they get from Manuka Hill in the Wairau Valley.

Marshall said this would help fill the gaps in business for milk and egg producers that normally supplied cafes, as cafes would no longer be operational under lockdown.

With the news of impending lock down shocking and distressing for many, Marshall said it was important to reassure people that they would always be there.

"We've sort of become a semi counselling service as well," she said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Mel Marshall received 200 emails within 24 hours after the lock down was announced.

"We've just been trying to reassure everybody that we are still continuing and whatever level we're at we will still get the milk to them."

She hoped amid the uncertainty of Covid-19 there would be some positive messages about a sense of local community.

"It's such a horrible situation we're all in but this is really bring us back to the olden days where everybody knew the milkman," she said.

"We're touching base with every single customer - obviously keeping our distance - but just giving them that reassurance that somebody's coming, at least twice a week.

"It's reassuring everybody that even though the world's shutting down, we can still function."

She also wanted to assure the public that her team - made up of her husband, son, her best friend and her son's best friend - were maintaining the highest hygiene standards in delivering their goods.