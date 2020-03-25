Chain store charges $125 per litre for hand sanitiser

Government announces 50 new coronavirus cases, 205 in total, as NZ prepares for lockdown.

With hand sanitiser flying off the shelves as kiwis prepare for lockdown one chain store has customers fuming and lining up at the door.

As the Level 4 Alert drew near, and businesses prepared to shut their doors, South-Auckland woman Michele Capper thought she'd stock up on some of the essentials.

She duck into retail store Crackerjack, in Pukekohe, hoping they'd still have some hand sanitiser in stock.

But the response from the staff left her fuming.

JAMES BAKER/STUFF Crackerjack was selling hand sanitiser for $125 per litre, but not for the reason you might think.

"They told me there was none left but if I wanted I could order a bottle in for $15.

"When I asked them how big the bottle was they pulled out this tiny little thing."

To Capper charging such a high price was simply a blatant attempt to profit from a tragic situation.

"I said that's disgusting - you can bugger off."

Stuff visited Crackerjack stores in Pukekohe, Manukau and Henderson on Tuesday when New Zealand was on Level 3 Alert.

All the stores were all charging $15 for either a 237ml bottle of hand sanitiser or $15 for a pack of two 60ml bottles.

Stores in Hamilton and Palmerston North confirmed the same when spoken to on the phone.

That means, at it's most expensive, hand sanitiser was selling for $125 per litre.

Despite this all stores, except the Henderson branch, had run out of stock.

But Crackerjack chief executive Craig Faulkner says despite appearances they're not trying to make a profit.

JAMES BAKER/STUFF Hand sanitiser for $15 per bottle at Pukekohe Crackerjack sent one customer fuming.

"I agree it's expensive. Our original price was four dollars."

But due to the surge in demand they've had to fly their supply directly to New Zealand.

When you pay air freight there's a cost to that... usually only 0.1 per cent of our supply would be flown in.

"The other thing to is that with the increased demand suppliers have been lifting their price."

He says, unlike supermarkets that have established long term suppliers, Crackerjacks purchases supplies from a variety of international vendors.

"Our supply chains are different."

JAMES BAKER/STUFF Despite charging $15 per bottle Crackerjack Henderson was the only shop with stock left.

This puts them in a better position to purchase products like hand sanitiser at short notice.

He says doing it this way might raise eyebrows, but when it comes to hand sanitiser many customers would rather see a high price than an empty shelf.

"We've had a few complaints about the price but we've also had a lot of compliments."

He said as they were an essential business they would be open during the Level 4 Alert.

They will be flying more hand sanitiser into New Zealand on Friday with another 18,000 units set to touch down next week.

"And the price will continue to drop as stock builds globally. I can assure you we're no price gouging we're doing everything we can to get the price down."

Faulkner would not reveal how much it cost to air freight hand sanitiser into New Zealand but Stuff learned from a Crackerjack staff member the cost to the company was $11 per bottle.

"I'm also air freighting masks in... don't know what that's going to cost but when anything is light [it] generally becomes more efficient to do that."