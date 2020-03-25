NZX surges 6 per cent after big bounce on Wall Street as US$2 trillion coronavirus deal nears

The New Zealand sharemarket surged ahead of the lockdown at midnight on Wednesday, after a big jump on Wall Street.

Within minutes of opening on Wednesday morning, the NZX-50 was up 6.5 per cent. By 2.30pm it had settled, and was up 3.1 percent, or 284 points, at 9393.18.

That followed a good day on Tuesday, with New Zealand's benchmark index closing up 7.18 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged to its best day since 1933 as Congress and the White House neared a deal to inject nearly US$2 trillion of aid into an economy ravaged by the coronavirus.

MARK LENNIHAN/AP A coronavirus aid package gave a big boost to Wall Street overnight.

The Dow burst 11.4 per cent higher, while the more closely followed S&P 500 index leapt 9.4 per cent as a wave of buying around the world interrupted what has been a brutal month of nearly nonstop selling.

"More volatility, fortunately it's going the right way this time," said Grant Williamson of Hamilton Hindin Greene.

"[US President Donald] Trump has been saying a few things and obviously is looking to get that economy reopened as quickly as possible, also I think an expectation of the potential stimulus package as well, so investors really came back into the market big time overnight.

"That's obviously flowed through to our market as well, we had a strong day yesterday - some very strong buying, a lot of bargain hunters in the market doing some buying on stocks that have been down pretty aggressively," Williamson said.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, a manufacturer of products for respiratory care, had an early gain but by mid-afternoon was down 6.3 per cent at $28.11.

The Warehouse Group was set to face further scrutiny on Wednesday over its announcement to the share market that it would stay open through the lockdown.

Its share price jumped sharply after the notice was issued, from $1.50 to an eventual peak of just over $2.02 before shares were put in a trading halt.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Air New Zealand shares rose despite bad news about passenger numbers.

Sky TV shares jumped 36 per cent to 26c after it outlined on Wednesday how it would keep operating after it was classed as an essential service.

It had cut its on-site resources to "essential staff" working under strict safety controls.



"These remain very uncertain times. Sky continues to work on various initiatives with rights-holders, and is reviewing work programmes in light of the Covid-19 restrictions," the company said.

"Sky has made a range of offers to residential and commercial customers with immediate effect to help them through the Level 4 restrictions and to offer more value to residential customers. It is too early to assess the implications of these moves."

TOM PULLAR-STRECKER/STUFF Sky TV shares jumped after it outlined on Wednesday how it would keep operating after it was classed as an essential service.

SkyCity shares jumped 9.6 per cent to $1.60 despite news it had been placed on negative credit watch by credit rating agency Standard & Poor's due to the closure of its casinos, which will cut the income at its New Zealand and Australian businesses and boost its debt ratio.

Fletcher Building shares were steady - down 0.29 per cent at $3.39 - as the market digested news that shareholders won't be getting an interim dividend.

The company told the NZX on Wednesday that it was cancelling the dividend and suspending a share buyback, as New Zealand's Covid-19 lockdown forces most construction projects to close.

Chief executive Ross Taylor said the "significant escalation of government protection in New Zealand and Australia will have a material impact on our operations and our full year 2020 financial results".

Williamson said it was disappointing but understandable, given the situation with the coronavirus lockdown.

Air New Zealand shares were up 6.5 per cent at 90c after the airline said passenger numbers fell 3.5 per cent in February compared to a year earlier.

It has been predicted many airlines will not make it through the pandemic, and Air New Zealand has already been offered an up to $900 million loan from the Government to save it from going bust.

Auckland Airport also rose, up 11 per cent at $5.51, while blue chip retirement village operator Ryman was up 19 per cent at $9.84.

Contact Energy, which said on Wednesday afternoon that it had also been classified as an essential service, was up 2 per cent at $5.20.