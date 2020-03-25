Internet shopping likely to be very patchy during lockdown

Dairies will stay open, but liquor stores and The Warehouse will close to the public.

Most Kiwi businesses will have to shut down their online shopping services to the general public during the coronavirus lockdown, latest information suggests.

However, some items such as groceries and mobile phones will continue to be available locally online for home delivery.

With postal and courier services still operating, there would currently appear to be nothing to stop consumers from continuing to shop online from overseas websites where they remain open, though delivery delays are expected.

Rosemary Dawson, chief executive of the Customs Brokers and Freight Forwarders Association, said she had been advised by Air New Zealand that it would be using passenger planes for cargo on almost all of its traditional routes, but forecast it might prioritise some types of air freight.

It is not yet clear how all near-essential items such as cookers, fridges and phones could be repaired if they break down.

Online retail therapy may disappoint during the lockdown.

Ministry of Business, Science and Innovation (MBIE) deputy chief executive Paul Stocks said on Tuesday that it was doing further work on online ordering of non-food products for home delivery to see if that could be conducted safely.

But he warned it was "not business as usual" and there would be significant restrictions on what New Zealanders might be able to purchase.

Officials are looking at ways to get people items such as fridges and washing machines if they need one, with contactless delivery

Gary Bigwood, chief executive of electronics chain PB Tech, said it supplied computer equipment to a wide range of essential services, some of which had asked the company to continue supplying them during the lockdown.

Like many other Kiwi businesses in that position, it was going through a formal approval process with MBIE to allow it to continue supplying those customers via its distribution centres.

But although that would mean its distribution centres would remain open, his current understanding was that it would not be allowed to use its website and warehouses to sell and ship goods to the general public.

CARYS MONTEATH/STUFF Vivace Espresso co-owner Paul Baker (centre) is one of many businesses still waiting to find out exactly what the lockdown will mean for home deliveries.

"There seems to be a clear message coming from the Government that the 'only activity' is around essential services.

"There doesn't appear to be any other activity [allowed] at all," he said.

Vodafone NZ, like other telecommunications and internet companies, has been deemed an "essential service".

Spokeswoman Nicky Preston said that meant it would be able to continue selling devices such as smartphones online, though its retail stores are already shut.

"Our online store will be open so you can get Sim cards and mobile phones delivered."

The company will use couriers to enable phones to be picked up and repaired if they break during the lockdown.

"Vodafone customers will be directed to our service partner, Brightpoint, which will validate the handset and organise a pre-paid courier pack for the customer to send the broken handset to the correct service repair centre.

"Once repaired, the handset will be sent back to the customer.

"Our key aim is to keep customers connected, as we know that mobile phones are essential during these uncertain times," she said.

MBIE has also been approached for information on what consumers should do if their cookers or fridges broke down.

A spokeswoman was unable to provide immediately clarity, acknowledging there might be some grey areas.

Some food and drinks businesses remained confused about what kinds of products they could deliver.

Paul Baker, co-owner of Vivace Espresso in Wellington, was attempting – without success – to find out on Wednesday whether his business would be allowed to deliver bags of coffee to customers' homes.

"We are supplying supermarkets and convenience stores and I don't see why we can't go to homes as well."

PB Tech's Bigwood indicated that if the lockdown rules meant consumers could shop from Amazon but not from local businesses such as its own, he would not kick up a fuss.

"If that happens or doesn't happen, is of little concern at the moment, frankly.

"If the Government wants us to supply essential services then we will.

"Other than that we are just focussed on doing the shutdown properly and keeping everyone safe – that is what it is all about."

All PB Tech's stores will close today for the lockdown.

Some of stores were crowded at the weekend, but Bigwood said the company had put extra security on its doors on Monday in the wake of the Government's lockdown announcement and limited the number of people allowed into its shops.

One of its largest stores was now "like a library" when he visited on Tuesday, he said.

"Customers were tending to stand three or four metres apart and the majority of people I saw were wearing face masks".

If it was required to supply essential services that would be via couriers through "zero touch" delivery, he said.