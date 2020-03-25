Coronavirus: Upholstery firm switches to protective screens to combat virus

Mortimer Upholstery & Marine Covers partner-director Caleb Hill behind the first PVC screen he made, for the reception area of his own business in Richmond, near Nelson. Since he installed the screen on Sunday, his business has received inquiries from Auckland to Invercargill for the product.

A Nelson company which made a protective screen for its reception area is now fielding inquiries from across the country.

Mortimer Upholstery & Marine Covers partner-director Caleb Hill made a PVC screen on Sunday as a protective barrier against coronavirus at the reception desk of his business in Richmond.

After Hill posted a photo of the screen online three days ago, 20-30 inquiries had come in from Invercargill to Auckland. A distributor had been established to sell and install the screens in the lower South Island.

"It's a product that's helping to fight the spread of the virus," Hill said on Wednesday, adding two more orders had come in that morning.

His team was also developing another screen suitable for supermarkets, which tended to have a higher stud than other businesses.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* New Zealand in 'excellent position' to stop virus spread

* Coronavirus: What stores and services are still open during lockdown?

CALEB HILL/SUPPLIED A PVC screen installed at the Mobil petrol station in Nelson to help protect workers from the spread of Covid-19.

For people working during the four-week lockdown in enterprises deemed essential services, the screens could offer protection from the spread of the virus and help workers feel more comfortable, Hill said.

The idea came to Hill after he got a heads-up from his business coach last Thursday about the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I got the luxury of being able to process that on Friday," he said. "On Saturday, I thought: 'How can I protect our staff and do our bit to not spread the disease'."

The next day, Hill made the first screen, which was installed across the reception desk of Mortimer Upholstery & Marine Covers.

He sent a picture to his wife and business partner and then posted it on Facebook.

"It started taking off from there," Hill said.

CALEB HILL/SUPPLIED The screen at Pro Karts in the Nelson suburb of Tahunanui was the first installed after Mortimer Upholstery & Marine Cover's own.

A couple of orders from Nelson businesses came in almost straight away. On Sunday afternoon, a screen was installed at Pro Karts in the Nelson beach suburb of Tahunanui; another went up at the Mobil service station on Monday.

"Everyone is still trying to figure out if they're going to stay open and how they're going to operate," Hill said.

A video was being developed to demonstrate how people could install the screens themselves, which cost between $175 and $550 depending on the width.

The business was also looking for builders who could install the products around the country as long as they were able to meet standards to prevent the spread of the virus such as wearing protective gear.

Hill said Mortimer Upholstery & Marine Covers had closed all non-essential services and its workshop was for dispatch only and closed to the public. The business would also continue to repair PVC curtain sides for trucks during the lockdown.

Thousands of metres of PVC was sourced "as soon as the hype started to pick up". Local suppliers had provided other items such as steel and aluminium.

Breakfast Supermarkets, pharmacies and petrol stations will be open and serving customers.

Inquiries could be made through the business' mortimerautoupholstery.co.nz website, via its Facebook page or by email.

Hill said screens for businesses in the Nelson-Tasman region could be made and installed the same day. For those outside of Nelson, he suspected it could be 3-4 days from order to installation, depending on dispatch.