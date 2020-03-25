Hundreds of out-of work drivers on call to move food and medicine

Hundreds of out-of-work drivers are on stand-by to move essential supplies like food and medicine during the Government's four-week shutdown.

More than 250 relief drivers have registered on a National Road Carriers Association database to cover drivers who become ill or choose not to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some may choose not to work because they are at greater risk, such as older drivers or those with compromised immunity.

National Road Carriers chief executive, David Aitken, said the response to the call for relief drivers was big - and gave an idea of the number of drivers out of work.

The scheme could act as a lifeline for out-of-work drivers, but also ensured the flow of essential supplies.

The drivers will be available at short notice.

"We have had a very big response for drivers last week. They are guaranteed to help.

"It is good to know we have got a backup if people are feeling ill," he said.

There were no concerns about vehicle shortages.

The Covid-19 alert will be raised to level 4 at 11.59pm today, meaning all non-essential businesses and services must close. However, essential services will still be required.

Essential services include workers in the communications, medical, food, fuel and power sectors, as well as certain government and council employees, people in building and construction, courts staff and bank workers.

