Deadline looming for tax payments some won't be able to pay

Inland Revenue is signalling some leniency for tax bills due in the coming weeks.

GST returns and payments are due on March 28 and provisional tax payments are due for businesses with a March balance date on April 7.

John Cuthbertson, tax leader of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, said businesses were likely to have used up the cash reserves they were keeping for tax payments, adjusting to the economic disruption of coronavirus.

There were costs associated with allowing staff to work from home or making them redundant.

In a statement, Inland Revenue said businesses who were unable to pay their tax on time did not need to contact it.

"Get in touch with us when you can and we'll write-off any penalties and interest."

Cuthbertson said businesses needed "breathing room" to work out how to navigate the new subsidies and loans available.

April and May tax payments would be tough for many businesses to meet, he said. Businesses would need time to get themselves into better shape. "There are potentially a number of ways you could do these things and we'd want it to be as easy as possible."

Tax expert Terry Baucher agreed action was needed.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Businesses in lockdown are also getting tax bills.

"The provisional tax payment on May 7 is also when the GST for March 31 is due for many businesses so again that will be a stress point for businesses."

Allan Bullot, a partner at Deloitte, said Inland Revenue's tone had changed but people should not think they had been let off their tax bills entirely.

They still needed to calculate their taxes, he said, and would have to expect to pay their bills at some stage.

"If it's a case of paying staff or IRD people should pay their staff but they should communicated with IRD what they are doing and why."