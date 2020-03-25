Coronavirus: Bunnings to stay open for trade, Kmart to close

Bunnings, Placemakers and Mitre 10 will remain open to trade customers during the lockdown starting at midnight on Wednesday, but will be closed to the general public.

Bunnings' Australian owner Wesfarmers said that due to "the essential nature of its products", Bunnings would continue to serve trade customers at its 53 outlets in New Zealand.

Kmart's 25 New Zealand stores, also owned by Wesfarmers, will be closed.

Bunnings' industrial and safety businesses in New Zealand provide a number of essential products, and were working with the Government to confirm that operations could continue, Wesfarmers managing director Rob Scott said.

​Placemakers and Mitre 10 will also stay open to supply trade, not the general public.

The Warehouse initially said its stores would remain open as an essential service like supermarkets, but government officials cast doubt on the plan and urged companies to be cautious of making such claims.

The Government later confirmed it will have to close.