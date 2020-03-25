Coronavirus: City slickers raid supermarkets, dairies, in small towns

Customers queue outside Fresh Choice Nelson as store security controls entry to the supermarket after the government announced Covid-19 alert level 4.

Desperate shoppers are fleeing the cities and raiding supplies from nearby towns, leaving locals without the bare necessities.

Chaos has ensued at supermarkets across the country, with scenes of panicked shoppers hoarding trolleys of toilet paper commonplace in every major city.

On March 23, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand's coronavirus alert level would raise to three, then the maximum of four by the end of the day on March 25.

Despite announcing all non-essential businesses - restaurants, bars, shops - were set to close, but essential services, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, would remain open, the panic buying ramped up.

People were specifically warned against swarming supermarkets, but many ignored that message.

By Wednesday, hours before the month-long isolation begins, lines of frantic shoppers packed supermarket carparks.

NIKKI MACDONALD/STUFF Supermarket shelves across the country were bare of many goods, including flour (file pic).

In Hamilton and in south Auckland, police were called to man the chaos.

In Murupara, a small forestry town in the Bay of Plenty, shoppers from as far as Papamoa, a 90-minute drive, were buying groceries in bulk, including several bags of flour and baking goods.

Local principal Pem Bird said it was disappointing to see the towns' almost 2000 residents go without.

The closest supermarkets are in Rotorua and Whakatāne, about a 45 minute drive, but not all residents have access to a vehicle.

"As well as considering how we keep the essentials running, like healthcare, we need to consider things like food supply.

"We had a group of people come in from Papamoa and they took all our flour."

In Taumarunui, the local Four Square only has about a dozen packets of biscuits and chips left.

"So many people have come here to shop, people that don't live here who I have never seen before," the owner said.

"They've taken everything.

:"We only get one delivery a week on Monday so we can't stock our shelves until then."

In Huntly, resident Ashley Teao, said she was at her local Countdown store at the weekend when she bumped into former colleagues from Manukau, south Auckland.

They made the 75km trip to stock up on supplies they couldn't get at their own supermarket, including toilet paper, meat, and baking goods.

She watched as each member from the group, four in total, loaded a trolley - each into two vehicles - and drove off.

"It was nice to see them and I did feel sorry for them at first having to drive all this way.

"But then I saw what they were packing into their cars and I was shocked, I was really annoyed because that means our local people miss out.

"The Government told us not to panic buy, and that's what they did."

Supermarkets are among essential services that will remain open after the country goes into coronavirus alert level 4 lockdown, just before midnight on Wednesday.

Countdown said it would be introducing additional safety measures including screens to protect staff at the tills. Foodstuffs - which owns New World, Pak'nSave and Four Square - has also said it will bring in screens.

