Coronavirus: Cigarette factory says it has MBIE approval to operate through lockdown

A factory producing cigarettes through the lockdown was apparently given the Government permission to do so.

At the Imperial Tobacco factory in Petone, Lower Hutt, staff could be seen arriving, other workers were in offices, and activity could be seen inside, where many lights were on on Thursday morning – day one of the stage-four lockdown.

Stage-four - the most-extreme of New Zealand's coronavirus alert levels - means only those businesses essential to the provision of life necessities can stay open.

Imperial spokeswoman Louise Evans McDonald said the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) had approved the factory's operation through the lockdown.

That was under strict conditions and to ensure continued supplies of "fast moving consumer goods", she said.

"Imperial can supply the demand safely. The number of factory staff has been reduced and are working to a production layout and shift format that maintains physical distance between them," she said.

Hutt-based Labour MP Ginny Andersen said MBIE needed to confirm whether it was an essential service.

Hutt South National MP Chris Bishop was surprised the factory was open "but there's going to be funny stuff at the margins of all this stuff".

WorkSafe confirmed it had been made aware the business remained open.

"It is up to MBIE to decide whether a business is considered essential or not ... WorkSafe will support essential services that continue to operate over the coming weeks to ensure they are operating safely in this new environment."

MBIE has released a comprehensive list of what is an essential service. It does not appear to include cigarette factories.

In an earlier statement, it said only businesses essential to the provision of the necessities of life could remain open.

"If a business is unsure whether it provides such products or services, it should shut its premises. Businesses cannot apply to be recognised as an essential service."

Imperial Tobacco in February confirmed the factory would go through a staged shutdown and the plant would be decommissioned by the end of the year with the loss of 122 jobs.

E tū organiser Damon Rongotaua then said the closure of the 100-year-old factory was caused by several factors.

"As a result of health policies designed to reduce smoking including higher excise, there are declining sales and over-capacity both here and in Australia, where some of the product is sold," Rongotaua said.