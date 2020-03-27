Coronavirus: quarter of Christchurch hospitality could close permanently, experienced operator says

Dairies will stay open, but liquor stores and The Warehouse will close to the public.

An experienced Christchurch hospitality operator thinks a quarter of the city's bars and restaurants may not recover from coronavirus.

Under the Government's lockdown which began on Wednesday night, all bars and restaurants, alongside other non-essential businesses, are closed for a minimum of four weeks.

The Government has offered wage subsidies for workers impacted by the virus, but Finance Minister Grant Robertson has said not all jobs would be saved.

Max Bremner, who operates Christchurch hospitality venues, including Fat Eddie's, The Bog and The Bealey, said the Government's attitude "will keep businesses afloat, won't keep them all, but it will keep some afloat".

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Christchurch's hospitality hub, The Terrace, would normally be packed on a Friday evening. But it's dead quiet.

Westpac NZ chief economist Dominick​ Stephens has forecast about 67,000 New Zealanders could lose their jobs due to the virus, .

Bremner thought "a quarter" of Christchurch hospitality operators would "go" because of coronavirus in a city where many have already struggled.

"They were falling over left, right and centre beforehand, this will accelerate the process," he said.

In February, one of the first bars to reopen in Christchurch after the earthquakes, Baretta, closed its doors after struggling to compete with the new Terrace development.

Supplied Max Bremner, right, pictured in 2015. He thinks 25 per cent of hospitality in Canterbury could be lost due to coronavirus.

Other restaurants and bars to have closed in recent times include Belgian Beer Cafe Torenhof in Sydenham, Pescatore at The George hotel, Alvarados Mexican Cantina in Lichfield St, The Anchorage on Walker St, Roots in Lyttelton, St Germain at High St Lanes, Bamboozle on Cambridge Tce, The Villas in Montreal St, Harlequin Public House on Salisbury St, Iconic Club and Bar on High St, and The Good Goat and Rockstar Pizza, both on Victoria St.

Bremner thought the survival of hospitality operators would depend on the banks and the attitudes of landlords.

"If banks don't put pressure on landlords and landlords don't put pressure on their tenant, you know, they may survive," he said.

Bremner said the industry was "in turmoil" before coronavirus.

Hospitality New Zealand's Canterbury branch president, Peter Morrison, told Stuff in February Christchurch's hospitality market was still "pretty tough".

Morrison said the Government lockdown would be tough on businesses, especially as they would reopen during winter, "when it's quiet".

"But, then again, looking on the positive side, people will be sick and tired of being at home, they might get out and have fun," he said.

"It is what it is, and we just have to get through it."

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF CBD streets in Christchurch were empty on Monday as people began prepping for the nationwide lockdown.

Morrison said the Government "had been good" with the wage subsidy, but "it all depends how people get on that have got mortgages or bank loans on their businesses".

"We've already had some failures in the last month or so, and this certainly won't help, and I would've thought we're going to lose some more in the winter."

The Government last week put in place a six-month loan repayment holiday for small and medium businesses whose incomes are affected by the pandemic, and also launched a business loan guarantee scheme.

Morrison said Canterbury people had learnt from the earthquakes as well as the mosque attack to stay resilient and be positive.

"Lucky is probably not the best word to use, but we're lucky we've been through these tragedies in the last nine years," he said. "We've been through this before."

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Hospitality New Zealand Canterbury branch president Peter Morrison says hospitality operators will likely reopen in winter, when it's normally quiet.

His message to people was to "hang in there, stay strong, kia kaha, and that we're all in it together."

Bremner agreed Canterbury had become resilient in the face of adversity.

He said the region was "use to disasters" and his kids, who were in their early 20s, had now lived through three disasters.

"There's no real anxiety, they just go 'oh no, we're going to lockdown'."

Bremner owned six pubs in the central Christchurch Sol Square hospitality precinct, which was heavily damaged in the February 2011 earthquake.

"When the buildings fell over, all you thought about was safety ... we were lucky no-one was killed [in our bars]," he said.

The mosque attacks also impacted one of Bremner's Irish bars.

"It's unbelievable how resilient people are," he said.

"As long as the main (earthquake) fault-line doesn't blow in the next month or so, we'll be good."