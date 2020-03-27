Health concerns put temporary halt on repatriation flights for overseas visitors

The PM doesn't want to see scenes like the crowded Bondi Beach in Australia.

The Government is considering safety issues before opening the gates to repatriation of overseas tourists stranded in New Zealand.

So far 12,000 Germans have registered to return home on charter flights out of Auckland and Christchurch arranged by the German Embassy.

The Korean Embassy had also announced that Air New Zealand could fly its nationals home to Seoul on April 3 if there were sufficient bookings.

But concerns about the potential health hazards posed by overseas visitors travelling domestically to catch international flights has put a halt to all but one departure for the meantime.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) spokesperson said officials had been directed to report back by March 31 on a framework for considering requests for further repatriation flights, including domestic travel requirements.

"Fundamental principles of the framework will be the health and safety of New Zealanders and ensuring any repatriation flights do not increase the burden on the New Zealand public health system.

"Until such time as a framework is agreed and all requirements of that framework are met, no assisted departure of foreign nationals in New Zealand should occur."

MFAT said Ministers had made an exception for a Lufthansa flight, already at Auckland airport, which leaves on Saturday, carrying a number of school students back to their home country.

Pill Hermann from Hamburg is among the 12,000 Germans who have registered for repatriation flights home.

However, a second flight to Frankfurt operated by Air New Zealand that was scheduled to leave on Saturday will not be able to leave as scheduled because of the planning work required.

International travellers desperate to get home are also desperate for information on how and when this will happen.

German doctor Ronald Schnabel, his wife Carsta and brother Orlando are staying at an Airbnb in Opotiki and are ready to drive to Auckland as soon as their flight out is confirmed.

Schnabel said they had been told to be within 12 hours travel of either Auckland or Christchurch airports.

They had not gone directly to Auckland because they were worried about the cost of a hotel if their stay was prolonged for any reason.

The German Embassy said that other European citizens could register for seats on the flights to Frankfurt which could carry up to 15,000 people homewards.

But a Belgian resident who contacted Stuff said the German Embassy told Belgians seeking to register that priority would be given to Germans and she was concerned there would be insufficient space for other European nationalities.

Spaniard Ana Mingote's parents from Barcelona are trapped in New Zealand and she is also anxious to get them back as soon as possible.

"Apparently there are 150 Spanish people in the same situation and wish to get back to their homes in Spain."

Air New Zealand has refused to comment on repatriation flights and whether it might carry Kiwis on the return journey.

Certainly that is the hope of Peta-Lee Buckley whose 18-year-old daughter Dania is currently stuck in Poland where she began a gap year in February.

Buckley said attempts to get her home last weekend failed and there were no scheduled flights out of Poland until at least April 24.

"If flights are taking people from New Zealand to Germany, surely those same flights could bring people back from Germany to New Zealand."

However, at Friday's press conference Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government had no plans for mercy flights to get Kiwis home.