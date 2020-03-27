Already bankrupt for the fourth time, now its been extended until 2023

A Christchurch man labelled a menace to business has had his fourth bankruptcy extended until 2023.

Mark Anthony McCreath was bankrupted for the fourth time in March 2016. He would have been due for an automatic discharge of the bankruptcy in March last year.

However the Official Assignee objected.

Six months after he was made bankrupt McCreath was charged with accessing a computer system for a dishonest purpose.

Then the Official Assignee got a tip that he had started a business and he was prosecuted for it, including starting a business under an alias.

The Official Assignee asked Associate Judge Dale Lester in the High Court at Christchurch to extend McCreath's bankruptcy.

Lester said bankruptcy was a tool McCreath used to avoid his debts which were $41,267.

"Mr McCreath expressed something akin to frustration that the examination was taking place suggesting that it was a waste of time and he said that he did not care about remaining in bankruptcy. One suspects that is the problem, that he does not see bankruptcy as something of significance and does not see himself as affected, that is limited, by bankruptcy."

Lester said the renewed business activity put to McCreath referred to a "Mark Framer", a "Mark Savelkoel" or a "Mark Carpenter" seeking to commence a new property maintenance/cleaning business under the name "On2It Property Care". He denied using these names.

On his bankruptcy papers his business had been listed as On2It Property Care.

McCreath also said he did not have a job and was on a benefit however a letter from an employer was provided to the judge.

McCreath said he wasn't getting paid for the job he was doing.

The sentencing judge, Judge Raoul Neave, had described McCreath as a menace to the business community with an appalling history of dishonesty extending now over some 30 years with 103 convictions.