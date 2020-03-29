Coronavirus: can the economy recover?

Farmers like Ben Ensor are on the frontline of New Zealand's economic recovery.

The economic ride down is likely to be sharp and steep. But when consumers eventually emerge from lockdown, what will the recovery look like? Andrea Vance and Iain McGregor investigate.

Weighing sheep in a yard in the brown foothills of North Canterbury's Hundalee Hills, Ben Ensor is an unlikely soldier on the frontline of New Zealand's economic recovery.

As the country prepared to shut down, to stop the spread of coronavirus, the sheep and beef farmer was separating merino stock under the shadow of rustic woolshed. Hooves beat up clouds of dust, as his farm dog herded them into a race.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF Veges Direct in Christchurch was doing a roaring trade in the first half of this week, with potatoes in hot demand.

With 6000 sheep, and around 500 cattle, Ensor can't close down. Like nurses, doctors, pharmacists and supermarket staff, farming and cropping have been deemed "essential".

Under the lockdown regime, farmers like Ensor will continue to keep supermarkets stocked and the country from going hungry.

"My understanding is that New Zealand's primary sectors produce enough food for about 40 million people. So feeding four or five million New Zealanders won't be a problem at all," he says.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF Ben Ensor on his sheep and beef farm near Cheviot in North Canterbury.

As long as the virus remains out of the meat processing workforce, Ensor says the supply chain should hold up.

"The virus is not affecting our business greatly at this point. It's really important that what we do here can help the country. And hopefully we'll get over this in the short term."

Just off State Highway 1, a kilometre or so north of Cheviot, 1400-ha Jedburgh station looks out over the turquoise Pacific coastline. To the west, beyond the farm, lies the snow-capped Kaikōura ranges. Like many New Zealand farms, it has an epic beauty. And up and down the country, operations like Ensor's are now the engine room of the economy.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF From paddock to shelf. Ben Ensor on his sheep and beef farm near Cheviot in North Canterbury.

"It has always been a major driver in our economy and it will continue to do so," Ensor says.

"With other sectors more impacted than we are, then it's going to be even more so.

"Farming is what we do really well in this country, we produce very good food. And there's a really strong demand for it overseas. But we need to diversify the economy and so let's hope other things come right."

Since Covid-19 was detected in December 2019, it has significantly impacted New Zealand's primary sector exporters.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF Shepherd Holly Addison and farm manager John 'JT' Templeton on Lake Heron Station in Canterbury.

In China, our main market, entire cities shut down to halt the spread. Port activities, transport logistics and supply chains were severely restricted.

But the economic impacts were not spread evenly across primary sector exporters.

Crayfish exports stopped overnight due to reduced demand from restaurants and log exports fell away as ports prioritised essentials like medicine, masks and food.

Dairy, horticulture and meat exports slowed - but did not grind to a halt. And as China re-opened, demand began to pick up.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF Ben Ensor has 6000 sheep.

There are some things in our farmers and growers' favour.

Australia is exporting less red meat as a result of the summer bushfires and drought.

Our own meat producers are also suffering from the effects of drought. But last year, swine fever devastated China's pork stock and it began to look overseas for other sources of protein.

Before the viral storm, prices for cheese and casein (a milk protein power) were strengthening, so strong payouts are likely and will boost dairy farmer profitability in the short term.

And domestic trade has accelerated, as New Zealanders began to stockpile food for four weeks at home.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF David Timbs at the counter in Peter Timbs' butcher shop in Christchurch.

Before he shut up shop on Wednesday, David Timbs said demand at his family-run butcher and delicatessen, Peter Timbs Meats, in Christchurch was "massive".

"The supply chain is very good. People are buying a lot of chicken, legs of lamb, lot of steaks, diced beef casserole. All your family staples, all comfort food.

"We're probably doing a week's trade every two days… we've been doing double the amount we normally do through the shop."

At produce market Veges Direct, manager Paul said business was "pretty crazy". On an average day, they'd have 400 customers through the door - that had soared to 900 by mid-week.

"We're selling a lot of potatoes, bread, a lot of fruit. People are… doing kind of double what they would normally do, I would say.

"We take it for a little bit of granted what we have and how easy it is to get it. I think we are going to appreciate a little bit more the people that produce that stuff for us."

New Zealand still exports the vast majority of meat (about $10bn a year) and dairy ($19bn) - up to 95 per cent of produce.

"Obviously, there's also a domestic demand. It's a small part of the market, but it's important," says Tim Ritchie, chief executive of the Meat Industry Association.

"It's been one of the reasons [primary industries] are being allowed to continue to operate - to make sure there is sufficient food for everyone here."

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF John 'JT' Templeton mustering sheep at Lake Heron Station in Canterbury.

Experts say the only constant with Covid-19 is change, but even though predictions are difficult, our producers are optimistic as long as produce can be processed and distributed.

"The world is our oyster," says Sam McIvor, chief executive of industry organisation Beef + Lamb. "We export to about 120 countries around the world. Our product is highly sought after.

"We have worked for a long time on building relationships around freight and distribution. We are focused on meeting consumer needs, but are also agile and light on our feet in terms of ability to shift product through different markets and different channels, depending on how they change.

"That doesn't mean it's easy, but we have built a real competency in the industry around doing it."

SUPPLIED Beef + Lamb New Zealand chief executive Sam McIvor.

China remains the biggest market by volume and value. That, coupled with a new hankering for healthy and nutritious food post-Covid-19 will help cushion the economic blow.

There are also other markets with a growing middle class to explore in India, Indonesia and Africa, once trade barriers are removed.

But the way the world buys meat - and other commodities - has likely changed forever.

"In the food service, that side of the the consumption has turned upside down and so our people, processors and exporters have had to move product to other distribution chains like retail or e-commerce. It's a continuous evolution," says Ritchie.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Sense Partners economist Shamubeel Eaqub.

Mike Chapman, chief executive of Horticulture NZ, said the sector was growing at almost three per cent a year before Covid-19 struck and demand is likely to increase.

"Quality food will be in short supply across the world due to Covid-19 placing limitations on plantings of vegetables and arable crops," he said.

"At the start of this crisis, demand for New Zealand fruit in China increased significantly and ahead of the lockdown, demand for fresh fruit and vegetables across New Zealand was at an all-time high."

The sector will have challenges: trade disruption, higher offshore costs and a shortage of seasonal workers are anticipated.

But there will be more jobs for Kiwis.

"The roles they will fill are varied and can easily draw on their previous work experience. The horticulture supply chain needs people for all sorts of jobs, many of them working with sophisticated technology and robotics," Chapman said.

"It takes a lot of people to plant, grow, harvest, pack and get fruit and vegetables to consumers. We are a labour-intensive industry. If you are out and about carrying out essential tasks, you will notice that growers and workers are currently on the roads and going to work, to get produce to the public."

He predicts an uptick in home deliveries.

"Overseas, trends before the crisis like fresh fruit and vegetable vending machines on street corners in major cities might point to what could happen – but it's early days yet."

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF New Zealand exports up to 95 per cent of its read meat and dairy produce.

Still, there is no sugar-coating the pill. The economic fallout from the ravages of coronavirus will be ruinous.

Entire countries are locked down. Airlines are grounded, international and domestic travel is curtailed and restaurants and hotels are empty.

Consumer spending, beyond the necessities has crashed and business revenues are drying up rapidly. Businesses are already laying off staff and if many go bankrupt, unemployment will rise.

The Government has already put in place a package to slow the economic tailspin. But entire industries - like tourism and hospitality - are on the precipice of collapse. And even before the shock, growth was slowing.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF Farming and cropping are classified as essential services under the Level Four lock down.

In the December quarter, GDP growth was up 1.8 per cent on a year ago, compared with 2.3 per cent annual growth in the previous quarter. Experts have said that it is inevitable New Zealand will go into recession as the effects of Covid-19 bite.

"This lock down is essentially putting our economy on freeze," says economist and author Shamubeel Eaqub.

"We're going into hibernation. And what we want to make sure is that during this period, as many businesses and jobs, as possible, survive, with interventions like wage subsidies and a business support package.

"So that once this period is over, we come out on the other side and we still have an economic infrastructure that's able to operate.

"That gives us a really good basis to start from."

BROOK SABIN New Zealand tourism will be slow to bounce back.

​Eaqub says he doesn't want to oversell the optimism. "Once we come out of this, we're not going to have open borders.

"We're not going to have immigration… which has been quite a big part of our economic growth.

"We also know that we're not going to have tourism, which is about 10 per cent of jobs."

Many have pinned their hopes on domestic recovery, as Kiwis emerged from isolation. But that won't be immediate, Eaqub says.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Supermarkets are one of the only winners from the Covid-19 crisis.

"We're still going to be in a period of heightened uncertainty, so we might not see big increases in domestic tourism.

"We're not likely to see people going out, splashing their money around everywhere, because this is not what happens during a downturn.

"New Zealanders spend about $35 billion on holidays. And the tourism industry is about $41 billion. So even if we spent all the money we usually spend overseas here, it still wouldn't offset all of it.

"We should be prepared for a lower level of economic activity."

ELISE AMENDOLA/AP Before coronavirus, around 10 per cent of Kiwis worked from home.

The pace of New Zealand's recovery also depends on how quickly the rest of the world bounces back. At best guess, growth will be sluggish until at least Christmas.

"When I think about the next year or six months after the lock down, the thing that I'm most uncertain about is what happens with the global economy, because everybody else is going through this as well," Eaqub says.

"What's happening the US, it's frightening. It's a huge economy and if it's slowing, it will have a reverberation right through the global economy. In many parts of Europe, the disease is spreading like wildfire.

"So everybody's looking to China to take us through this. But this is not the same as the GFC. China can't carry the world.

"I think we should be positive. But I don't think we should be expecting too much."

There will be a surge in spending when we are all set free from domestic captivity.

"I'm expecting dating websites to explode. A kind of pent-up demand is going to happen for many things," he says.

"We're going to see that in terms of people socialising, but also for a month we're not able to buy a lot of stuff that we're normally used to. There will be a bunch of stuff that we need to replace.

"But we'll make do without for a little while and I think we'll find a lot of the [stuff] that we spend our money on is not necessary."

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF The world has an insatiable demand for protein, and New Zealand produces enough red meat to feed 25 million people.

He is predicting some growth areas: supermarkets, logistics, utilities, home office suppliers, and mental health counsellors are likely to do well during the crisis.

Data usage is climbing as more of us are forced to work from home and we binge on Netflix to counter the boredom. But, as more of us adapt to working from home, commercial property may take a hit.

"A lot of that online move I think is going to stick. This will create the catalyst for adoption of technologies that are actually quite mainstream and will help in terms of working from home.

"It also has some real implications in terms of the demand for network infrastructure like roads, and public transport. It completely changes how much space we need."

There are other positives. He sees this crisis as a way to recalibrate how we treat the retail, tourism and healthcare workforce.

"The entire life structure of the economy is built on this very small base of people that we exploit and take advantage of.

"We all appreciate supermarket workers now, but man, we don't treat them very well when it comes to pay and working conditions, do we?

"There is a small window of opportunity to rethink how we protect them and coddle these industries that are network-critical and make them as strong as possible.

"I expect that we are going to see [public] pressure for those wages to go up."

Fledgling companies, that grow out of the Covid shock, will also have to be nurtured.

"We have to go hard on financing startups, new businesses, new items. Something that we're not very good at," Eaqub says.

"Our banks are very good at lending money for mortgages, but they're not very good at funding businesses and startups.

"So unless we can see the Government and the Reserve Bank, essentially, tweaking and redirecting our banking system, to really push hard on that side, the recovery that happens is going to slow."

Futurist Dave Wild predicts a boom in online sales and businesses.

"Delivery of food to the home is going to be quite a significant shift but with wider implications.

"Online shopping is not a new thing but that will ripple into other industries.

"In the way that we've had meal kits in the food industry, there might be a kind of DIY project in a box where I get all the materials delivered to my home.

"There might even be a new service associated with it - most people won't complete that project despite the best intentions. Then all these people who don't have work, might be able to become handi-people and it happens across the platform kind of like the way you do Airbnb and Uber."

The internet was invented in 1969 and Wild says we are now halfway into the fourth industrial revolution.

"Each of these revolutions lasts for about a century. And so that means we're are at peak digital - and what Covid and times of economic pulling back do is they force people to sort of jump from one wave to the next one as they re-invent things."