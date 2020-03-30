Ezibuy continues to sell and ship despite not being an essential service

Australian fashion retailer Ezibuy is continuing to sell online to New Zealand customers despite the nationwide lockdown.

New Zealand customers are being offered normal and priority delivery options on items bought from the company's New Zealand website.

This was contrary to the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) advice on Thursday that consumers would be able to shop online only for essential goods such as "food, beverages, health and sanitation products and toiletries" during the coronavirus lockdown.

"Couriers will only be delivering essential items. We are asking customers to commit to only purchasing essential items at this time," a spokeswoman said.

People took to the Ezibuy's Facebook page to express their concern at the store continuing to sell fashion and homeware items during the lockdown.

In a statement to customers on its Facebook page, Ezibuy said it had closed its New Zealand stores and distribution centre.

"We are continuing to deliver to our New Zealand customers via our Australian Distribution Centre."

Couriers would continue to deliver parcels to customers, Ezibuy said.

A number of people questioned the moral standing of Ezibuy's approach.

"Is this allowed as an essential service? I thoughts couriers were only delivering essential items so as not to put their staff at more than necessary risk," one person wrote.

Another said: "Clearly your thoughts are not with the health and wellbeing of the couriers and posties who have to deliver non-essential clothing. I think you should put people's well-being above revenue. Where's the solidarity?"

Other customers claimed the Ezibuy was breaching Government policy around deliveries.

"Government requirements for our lock down state couriers and delivery services can only be used for the delivery of essential goods. Seems you have misinterpreted the requirements to your own advantage while many others have had to stop. Hopefully you can rectify this issue now that several of us have clarified this for you."

Ezibuy has been approached for a comment.

An MBIE spokeswoman said the ministry expected businesses to act responsibly in the interests of keeping everyone safe.

"This includes both businesses and the public making the right calls about what is an essential good," she said.

However, goods arriving from overseas would still need to be processed and couriered in New Zealand, she said.

"While courier services are still operating as they are part of the supply chain for essential services, they are only expected to deliver essential goods."