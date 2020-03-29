Coronavirus: Cigarettes are essential, MBIE confirms

A cigarette company has been given government sign-off to keep operating during the lockdown because it is an essential service.

Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) has confirmed that Imperial Tobacco in Petone, Lower Hutt could stay operational because the "ongoing supply of consumer goods needs to continue".

New Zealand is currently at coronavirus alert level four, meaning only those businesses essential to the provision of life necessities can stay open.

Doug Sellman, of the National Addiction Centre, was surprised to see tobacco seen as an essential service, as he was to see some wine operations still going.

​While it was possible to die from alcohol withdrawal it was not possible to die from nicotine withdrawal, he said.

There were also plenty of available nicotine replacement options available, he said.

"I just can't think ot the rationale," he said.

Hutt South MP Chris Bishop said it was "staggering" a cigarette factory could stay open during a lockdown.

"But a local butcher in Eastbourne of Naenae, supplying fresh meat to people, can't stay open."

In a Statement, MBIE confirmed the cigarette factory was seen as an essential service.

"The ongoing supply of consumer goods needs to continue at this time as an essential service.

"This includes those who supply those goods to retailers authorised to stay open, such as supermarkets.

"The suppliers to an essential business are also considered an essential business, including those who sell cigarettes. However, it can only sell to the essential business. It cannot be open to the public."

An Imperial Tobacco spokeswoman on Thursday told Stuff that MBIE had approved the factory remaining open through the lockdown to supply "fast-moving" goods.

"Imperial can supply the demand safely. The number of factory staff has been reduced and are working to a production layout and shift format that maintains physical distance between them."

Richard Edwards, a professor of public health at the University of Otago who serves on the Asthma Foundation's scientific advisory board, last week said it was outrageous the factory could keep running.

"We're dealing with a major health crisis and it doesn't seem to make any sense that a tobacco factory that produces cigarettes is an essential service when so many other [industries] have been required to shut down."