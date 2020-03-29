Virgin Australia says it plans to resume flights to New Zealand

Qantas and Virgin Australia to help build the new Sydney airport.

Virgin Australia says it intends to resume flights across the Tasman after the coronavirus crisis has passed.

"We have announced a temporary suspension of all international flying, including New Zealand," a spokeswoman for the airline said.

"We intend to recommence services when viable to do so."

Union E Tū is representing Virgin Australian workers facing being made redundant as the airline shuts its New Zealand pilot and crew base.

The airline told the Airline Ratings news service that Virgin's New Zealand pilot and crew base was among the operations that would not return after the suspension on international travel was lifted.

"We're making very hard and very tough decisions right now and those decisions are all about making sure we can manage our way through this crisis," Virgin chief executive Paul Scurrah told Airline Ratings.

"Everything we're doing right now is focusing on the preservation of cash and making sure we're as liquid as possible to weather this storm," the news service quoted Scurrah as saying.

In a document sent to its staff earlier this month, it said the Australia to New Zealand route had not been profitable for some time.

"The COVID-19 situation is escalating rapidly and the significant reduction in the Group's revenue has led to the full suspension of our international operations until at least 14 June 2020 with no guarantees of a return to the same level of international flying after that time.

"Further, as previously stated, our New Zealand operations have not been profitable for some time now. These factors have led to the proposal of a complete closure of our New Zealand bases."

The airline announced on March 18 it would make many of its staff redundant and close its New Zealand crew bases.

Across all the airlines serving New Zealand staff have been laid off, in some cases with promises of being rehired once the crisis was over.

E Tū spokesman Alan Clarence said the union was supporting Virgin Australia employees secure their redundancy payments, which were based on length of service with the airline.

"We are working to make sure the company abides by the redundancy provisions, and to make sure that the timeframes aren't unrealistic for our workers," Clarence said.

The union wanted to see redundancy payments made quickly to help families cope with the loss of their income.

The mass layoffs have led to some emotional moments for airline workers.

A New Zealand-based Virgin Australia flight attendant made a tearful farewell in an onboard announcement on her final flight.

FACEBOOK/CASSY APPLETON Cassy Appleton's Facebook post shows the heartache the Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the aviation industry.

​Cassy Appleton posted a moving entry on her Facebook page with a video of the announcement she made as the plane she was working on landed in Dunedin. It turned out to be her last announcement.

"Today I lost my wings," she started.

SUPPLIED Kiwi flight attendant fights off the tears in onboard announcement on her final flight.

"Today we received confirmation that Virgin are shutting down our NZ bases. Emotions are indescribable," she said.