Apprentice at Toyota franchise disheartened about job loss

Fraser McLennan-Scott, an apprentice at King Toyota who has lost his job as business drops off.

Reports that workers have been laid off at two Wellington Toyota franchises have raised questions about use of the Government Covid-19 subsidy system.

More than one person has contacted Stuff to report job cuts at the King Toyota and Rutherford and Bond franchises. It is not known how many workers are affected.

Hunter Mitchell, chief executive of Rutherford and Bond Toyota, declined to comment on "our current position".

STEVE WILSON/STUFF Hunter Mitchell (file picture), chief executive at Rutherford & Bond Toyota, declined to comment on reports of job cuts at the company.

Fraser McLennan-Scott, 18, was an apprentice mechanic for King Toyota in Upper Hutt for just over a year, until he was permanently dismissed last week.

READ MORE:

* Union launches online tool for workers to dob in employers flouting employment law

* Coronavirus: Government announces wage subsidy changes

* Coronavirus: Can I be forced to work if I feel unsafe?

In a letter to Fraser, King Toyota said it was for the most part a non-essential business and would be closed for the duration of the lockdown.

It said it could not find another way to remain viable and not be "irreparably damaged by debt" by the time the alert level was lowered.

McLennan-Scott said the news now put his studies in jeopardy.

"Something I was always told when I was doing my apprenticeship was, don't lose your apprenticeship because you'll never get another one, it looks really bad .. Losing that sort of stuffs up the whole future practice."

Fraser's father, Craig Scott, questioned whether the franchise was taking advantage of a force majeure clause in his son's contract to drop staff without recourse to the normal employment processes.

​"He has been really enthusiastic, motivated in his apprenticeship and is now pretty dejected, in the light of the letter he received," Scott said.

He wondered why the company had not taken up the Government's wage subsidy, which offers to pay employees at least 80 per cent of their normal income if the company undertakes to keep the worker on.

"At least allow the subsidy to work, or the system to keep them on for the duration," Scott said.

"Things can escalate and all companies are going to face hard decisions but I just thought for a company of their size, and it was a franchise that just recently been recognised as quite a successful one...

"I wouldn't have thought that they needed to take such action so prematurely without passing the subsidy on.

"If it was a little cafe, or little shop corner that was struggling to keep two or three employees, I could possibly understand they've got to shut up shop. But that's not the case, in this instance."

Toyota New Zealand spokesman Morgan Dilks said the company was "not in a position to comment on the HR decisions of Toyota stores, as they are able to make staffing decisions at their own discretion".

Richard Wagstaff, president of the Council of Trades Union (CTU), said an online register set up for people to report employers' actions had received more than 600 hits.

Wagstaff also thought it was odd that the Toyota franchises had not taken up the subsidy and was, instead, consigning workers to the unemployment benefit, which was less generous.

"There's a payment here they could pass through from the Government that they are denying those workers by laying them off when they don't have to.

"If firms have any concern and want to do the best by their workers, they should not lay them off, that's the worst option."

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive John Milford said the subsidies had been given to the business community as a "matter of trust"

"The whole scheme is based on a high level of trust, so the money gets out the door and into people's hands as fast as possible."

"Based on the feedback we've received, the subsidy is allowing businesses to review decisions to close down permanently and keeping people in employment with the employer.

"Keeping employees connected to the business is critical, especially once we're on the path to recovery."