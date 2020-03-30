Barbecue boss wants to turn butchery meat into donations for people struggling during coronavirus lockdown

Ash Peters wants to source meat from closed butchers around the country so he can cook, preserve and pack it all for donation to food banks and services working with homeless people in NZ.

An idea to get meat stuck in the nation's closed butchery chillers and turn it into a resource to feed the needy is gaining ground in Taranaki.

Ash Peter, chief executive of Texas BBQ Foods, is in the process of reaching out to butchers across New Zealand, with the idea he and his team will cook, smoke and pack the meat up and deliver it to food banks and services which help the nation's homeless.

He said the idea formed at the weekend and by Monday he had already been in talks with a Palmerston North-based company to assist with the pick up of meat and the delivery of the cooked product.

Peters said he also had buy-in from a group of Taranaki butchers to help cut up the meat and prepare it for cooking and smoking. His own staff were also happy to volunteer their time for the venture, he said.

Now he wants to hear from butchers keen to get on board.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Ash Peters, of Texas BBQ Foods in Taranaki, wants butchers from around the country to send their unuseable meat to him, so he can cook or smoke it and then donate it to people in need.

The concept came out of his desire to help the community, during the nation-wide lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've always been community minded and we know there are people out there who are struggling," he said.

"I think it's really important to work together and help each other out."

​New Zealand went into alert level 4 at 11.59pm on March 25 and for the next four weeks everyone but essential workers must stay at home.

While on lockdown people are able to exercise in their neighbourhood or travel to essential services such as supermarkets or pharmacies but all other activities should be avoided.

Peters said the business, run from its Upland Rd premises in Egmont Village near Inglewood, has been deemed an essential service and is a licensed Ministry for Primary Industries facility.

JACKSON THOMAS/STUFF There are about 20 Mad Butchers stores in New Zealand, 15 of which are franchises and they temporarily closed last week, in the wake of the lockdown. (File Photo)

Butchers have not been classified as essential services by the Government. Last week, Mad Butcher stores around New Zealand were among those forced to close doors, with its chief executive saying it faced losing about $3 million in meat.

Peters said instead of letting the meat go off, his staff had the skills to cut, season, smoke or cook and then pack it up, creating a ready-made meal full of protein.

He said "time was of the essence" as he was worried about how stretched some people in need will become in the near future.

"Their dollars are going to be running really short."

Anyone wanting to contact Peters can call 0277 460 160.