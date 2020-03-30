Coronavirus: Outdoor movie brings Auckland community together during lockdown

Residents of a Torbay community had a treat during the lockdown with an outdoor movie.

The nationwide lockdown is bringing out lots of creative ideas for how people can remain connected, but an Auckland neighbourhood has taken it went one step further – an outdoor movie for residents to enjoy from the safety of their own bubbles.

Residents of Thelma Crescent, in Torbay on Auckland's North Shore, watched their first outdoor film from the safety of their own homes on Sunday, thanks to the creative idea and equipment owned by Zak Crowhurst.

Crowhurst operates Audio Visual Hire out of Rosedale with his dad and brother but since directives from Government to maintain small gatherings, the business has suffered.

SUPPLIED Casey, 7, was extremely excited about the movie, her mum Melanie Donald said.

During the lockdown, which began on Thursday, Crowhurst came up with the idea to bring some joy to his neighbours.

The movie, The Incredibles, was put up on a giant projector screen at 7.30pm.

SUPPLIED The Donald family had a perfect view of the giant screen from their balcony.

"We had several 12-inch arena speakers set up for audio, the whole set up took an hour," Crowhurst said.

"We had all this equipment lying around in the house, why not put it out for everyone else to enjoy?"

Crowhurst said his home was in the best location for viewing as they were at the start of the cul-de-sac, at the bottom of a hill.

SUPPLIED The outdoor film was set up in front of Zak Crowhurst's home, at the bottom of their cul-de-sac.

Music played before the movie began and residents cozied up on their own balconies to enjoy the film.

Crowhurst said at the end of the film, the whole neighbourhood erupted in applause.

Resident Melanie Donald said the sound quality and audio of the outdoor film was top notch.

"It was such a treat and everyone absolutely loved it," she said.

"We all know each other on our street but this was a great way to draw everyone even closer together."

The outdoor movie didn't break any lockdown rules as all residents stayed in their own homes and remained in their own bubbles, she said.

"The only thing missing was popcorn because we didn't have any but it was absolutely amazing. It was perfect."

Crowhurst said he would love to set up another film for his neighbours again but it will depend heavily on the weather.