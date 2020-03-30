Tenant left confused by request to move out after end of lockdown

A Christchurch tenant who was given an eviction notice the day that New Zealand went into level four lockdown says it added more stress to an already difficult situation.

Greg Williams was told on March 25 that he would have to prepare to move out of his property on May 3 because the owner has decided not to renew his lease.

If the lockdown remains in place for the minimum four weeks indicated by the Government, it will finish on April 22.

A previous offer of lease renewal for four months had been withdrawn, he was told by property managers Irelands.

"I'm really confused, according to the Government there is a rent freeze but I've been sent an eviction notice during this time," Williams said.

"During this very stressful time for everyone my day was made worse by receiving this eviction with clearly no consideration of the current events taking place in New Zealand and the rest of the world.

"I am an A-plus tenant, have never damaged the house and never missed a rent payment yet I am being treated like this during a time New Zealand should be pulling together."

Jane Burnand, general manager of Irelands, said there could be a "number of reasons" why a tenancy would end. "Nobody will be telling tenants to leave at the end of lockdown for no reason."

LIZ MCDONALD/STUFF Tenants can only be evicted if both parties agree, or in limited circumstances such as when a tenant was more than 60 days' late in rent.

Jennifer Sykes, manager of information and education, housing and tenancy services at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, said the current ban on rent price increases and restrictions on evictions applied for three months.

Tenants can only be evicted if both parties agree, or in limited circumstances such as when a tenant was more than 60 days' late in rent.

"This would mean that a landlord providing notice to terminate a tenancy for the end of lockdown is outside the tenancy law."

Sykes said, once the new rules were lifted again, landlords would need to follow the normal rules for giving notice.

"Landlords and tenants should talk to each other and work together to come to an arrangement that suits them both in these unprecedented and difficult times."