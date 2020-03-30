Coronavirus: Vegetable growers 'run off feet' during lockdown

It could have been an absolute waste, at a time when it was really needed.

In the nick of time, Wilson's Vegie Stall at Wilson's Crossing, near Invercargill, has been deemed an essential business, so it doesn't have to dump its entire winter vegetable crop amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The market gardeners grows 31 different products - everything from garlic to pumpkins, and could supply fruit and other vegetables through other growers.

Had the company not been deemed an essential service, it could have all "rotted in the ground," company owner Kathy Wilson said.

"There would have been acres of it, cabbages, broccoli, everything, just going to waste. We don't supply supermarkets, we sell through our stall or by mail order, so it would have been a disaster really. "

But the company got notification it could continue to supply vegetables to its customers from the Ministry for Primary Industries early on Saturday night, meaning its vegetables, which will progressively be ready throughout winter, will not go to waste.

And although its not allowed to open the roadside stall at Wilson's Crossing, they've been flat out making deliveries or fresh fruit and vegetables since Sunday.

"We are just run off our feet.

"It's just gone mad, people are desperate for fresh fruit and vegetables during the lock down - rural people especially because they don't want to go from their own bubble into town."

Last week the company advised on its website that it was unable to deliver fresh fruit and vegetables north of Lumsden because of reduced courier services, but it had sent a large shipment to Kingston on Monday.

"People up there were feeling quite isolated. Their closest supermarket is at Lumsden and they're leaving to drive down there and the police are stopping them and asking where they are going. It can feel quite threatening for some people, it's a different psyche now that we're in lock down.

They also delivered some emergency boxes of food to Invercargill on Sunday.

"Some people who have come from overseas and are in isolation can't go out and get food, and they were so grateful to have something. Some people were in tears.

"We just don't want people going hungry."

The Covid-19 lock down had changed the way the small team were working.

"We're only a little bubble of four and we're doing everything from harvesting to packing.

"We're taking every precaution we can to ensure there are no issues, but that is slowing us down a bit so we're asking for people to be patient and order through the website rather than trying to ring us."

During the four week lock down, only businesses deemed to be essential are allowed to operate, and must get permission from lead Government agencies to do so.

Essential businesses, and those that support them, would continue to provide the necessities of life for everyone in New Zealand during Alert Level 4, so food, medicine, healthcare, energy, fuel, waste-removal, internet and financial support would continue to be available.

The Government agencies were checking that those businesses were operating in a way that minimised the risk of Covid-19 transmission.