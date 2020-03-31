Coronavirus: Good Friday would be better if the supermarkets stayed shut

The public just can't seem to behave at supermarkets, stripping the shelves of essentials.

OPINION: By Easter we'll be three weeks into the nationwide level 4 lockdown, and who knows how the world will look by then. Small things may have changed – more businesses may be added to the list of essential services, we may have slightly more freedom of movement. Our pets will have formed the belief we're never again leaving the house without them.

We may be stir-crazy, but we'll almost certainly be accustomed to staying in our bubbles. Humans are enormously adaptable; what seemed unthinkable literally one week ago is now not just thinkable, but no big deal at all.

Had I ever imagined I would make my own bread by growing yeast from scratch using just the handful of raisins I had sitting in a jar in the pantry? No I did not. But look at me go.

Perhaps we'll even have calmed the farm on supermarket shopping. The panic-buying scenes around the country since the day New Zealand's first case of coronavirus was announced have been... uh... intense.

The workers who watch shelves empty as fast as they can restack them are essential. And they're exhausted.

RNZ Essential services workers who have underlying health conditions are being assured they can get special sick leave payments during the lockdown.

A couple of workers I heard about today had taken jobs at a supermarket because the hours in their usual jobs had dried up, and the shelves were getting "wiped clean" the second they were filled.

Repeat for six hours and they were not only feeling "ragged" from the work, but they were also increasingly afraid of the public, who are failing to keep their distance – sometimes even bumping into them.

While the workers themselves are wearing PPE, most of the shoppers are not. The situation they describe is not safe.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Shoppers queue outside a Countdown in Christchurch.

There's been some good news for all of them in the past couple of days, with both Foodstuffs (new World, Pak 'n Save, Four Square) and Progressive (Countdown) upping wages by 10 per cent.

Call it danger money, they're doing a great job and they're worth it.

Meanwhile, we, the public, cannot seem to behave. Countdown spokesperson Kiri Hannaford has described bizarre behaviour from online shoppers, some of whom are making orders for just two or three items and ordering three times in the space of 10 minutes. No wonder the systems are crashing.

On top of that, Countdown confirmed its priority assistance service, which was set up to allow delivery to older and vulnerable New Zealanders, has had 28,500 applications and some of those are from people who don't need it.

If you're one of those and you're reading this, yes I am judging you harshly right now, you selfish git. Don't be an egg, think of others for once in your life.

Which brings me to Easter. The Government Covid-19 group will today announce whether the longstanding Good Friday and Easter Sunday supermarket closure rules will be scrapped for the meantime.

It could help ease the rush, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has reasoned, or it could hamper the restocking of shelves, which would be a good argument to keep them closed as they usually are.

Care of staff is another reason they should stay closed. These essential workers will need a break.

Ideally, that might be the whole of Easter – four days altogether; although I've heard sensible arguments that for people isolating in motels or other places where storage options are compromised, four days is too long.

But we can certainly all last a day, surely? If we made sure all the real priority customers were still getting deliveries, the rest of us could taiho like we usually do at Easter – and by then we'll all be well used to our new regime of buying enough to last us a few days.