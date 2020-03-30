Coronavirus business advisory panel set up in Auckland

Auckland has become a ghost town during the level 4 lockdown, with deserted streets, motorways and beaches.

A panel of senior business and public sector figures is being set up under Auckland Mayor Phil Goff to help canvass issues arising from the coronavirus shutdown and the eventual recovery.

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni will be the link to the government from the nine-member body, which includes the chief executives of Fletcher Building, Peter Reidy, and of Tourism Holdings, Grant Webster.

"The Advisory Panel allows for regular communication between Auckland Council, key government sectors and the business community, even during the lockdown period," said Goff.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Auckland Mayor Phil Goff will chair the Covid-19 business advisory panel.

Other members include Robert Reid, the president of First Union, Brett O'Riley who heads the Employers and Manufacturers Association, and Ailsa Claire, the chief executive of the Auckland District Health Board.

"It will identify issues needing to be addressed and opportunities to get through the difficulties caused by the unprecedented interruption in economic activity," Goff said.

The Mayoral Business Advisory Panel will monitor the unprecedented shutdown of the country's commercial centre

"The Business Advisory Panel is another mechanism of keeping abreast of what is going on in the city in addition to our other already established networks like local business associations, the IMSB and community and NGO organisations," Goff said.

Other members include Ministry of Social Development regional commissioner Mark Goldsmith, Rachel Brown of the Sustainable Business Network, and Derek McCormack, the Vice-Chancellor at AUT.