Gore District Council votes to supply factory with more water

Infant formula producer Mataura Valley Milk has increased the amount of water buys off the Gore District Council, to allow it to operate all year.

The council's Emergency Committee voted to provide the company with more water for its plant at a meeting in December 2019.

Mataura Valley Milk general manager Bernard May said its supplier-shareholders didn't supply fresh milk to the plant when their cows were dried off in June and July.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Mataura Valley Milk plant at McNab, near Gore.

"There are two ways you can make infant milk formula, one way is with fresh milk and the other way is to dry milk into a powder and then reconstitute it with water and process it into formula. This additional water will allow us to do that so we can keep up with customer's demands for our products."

READ MORE:

* Mataura Valley Milk expanding plant near Gore

* Gore's last minute scramble for water

The Chinese-backed company opened its plant at McNab near Gore in 2018

John Hawkins/Stuff Mataura Valley Milk general manager Bernard May.

May said it was "business as usual" for the company during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it had seen strong customer demand for its products in China because the the lock down in European countries was affecting supply into the market.

In-committee minutes from a meeting of the council's the Emergency Committee on December 16, requested under the Official Information Act, show the committee voted to supply the company with an additional 350 cubic metres of water a day, in addition to the 700 cubic metres it supplies it with now.

The council sells the 700m3 to the council at a rate of of $0.46/m3.

The committee voted that a premium payment of $0.20/m3 be applied to the additional 350m3 of water supplied to the company, which was expected to generate an additional $25,550 per annum.

The minutes say the request was "a very sensitive issue politically and with the community at large."

"Notwithstanding the Council's ability to supply the water, there was a perception that the council was favouring large industry over residential needs. It was therefore appropriate that if the request was entertained, a premium should be sought from Mataura Valley Milk."

The water provided to Mataura Valley Milk was sourced from a new well located in the Gore A&P Showgrounds. That well was dug after another well the council was going to use to supply the factory was deemed unsuitable.

The council was unable to use the water from the showgrounds well because it was not connected to the council's East Gore water treatment plant, and the infrastructure would be very costly to install, the minutes say.

Some parts of the minutes were redacted, either due to commercial sensitivity or to protect the privacy of natural persons.

The Emergency Committee consists of Gore district mayor Tracy Hicks, and councillors Cliff Bolger and Richard McPhail. Also at the meeting were council chief executive Steve Parry and human resources and administration manager Susan Jones.