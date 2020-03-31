The Warehouse opens for limited business during lockdown

The Warehouse originally believed it was right in its assumption it could open.

Retailer The Warehouse will be able to sell a limited range of products without opening its stores, the company says.

The Warehouse was forced last week to retract an announcement that it would be trading through the lockdown, a statement which saw its shareprice spike and then substantially fall again.

Now Government clarification on the rules around essential businesses has enabled the retailer to sell a limited range of essential items like heaters, school materials and hygiene-related goods.

Ordinary and commercial customers will be able to either phone in or make an online order to its The Warehouse or Noel Leeming call centres and websites, and the item will delivered through "contactless delivery," the company told the NZX.

The Warehouse said it would pack the goods at 16 stores and its two national distribution centres.

"In addition, the group will partially re-start its supply chain operation to supply items to government departments and other essential business – such as replacement products for insurance claims involving essential items."

Permitted items from The Warehouse include hygiene health and beauty items, baby supplies, homewares such as bedding and blankets, heating, engine oil and batteries.

Products available from Noel Leeming include toasters, kettles, ovens, fridges and other items for food preparation; replacement items such as washing machines; and materials for working from home and home schooling, such as computer accessories, laptops, and routers.

The company said air purifiers and heating essentials were also on the list as colder weather approaches.

Because The Warehouse's U-turn affected its share price, the company risked coming to the attention of the NZX's regulatory arm which would not comment on whether it was investigating.

A penalty of up to $500,000 can be imposed on a listed company that is found to break the exchange's rules, which can be raised again if the company is found to have benefited from the breach.

But The Warehouse said the mistake was a result of uncertainty over what met the Government's definition of an essential business or service.