Driver who replaced car engine twice in two years loses refund fight

A driver who had to replace the engine of her newly-bought car twice in two years has lost the fight for a refund from the seller.

Buyer Tracey West purchased a Mazda CX-5 for $29,000 from Stadium Cars Rangiora in 2017.

At a recent Motor Vehicle Disputes Tribunal hearing, West said the dealership had failed to comply with its guarantee of acceptable quality because she had to replace the engine twice within two years of purchasing the vehicle.

She sought either a full refund or to recover the additional cost of repairs to the vehicle.

At the hearing in February, West said she made it clear to Stadium Cars the Mazda was to be used for towing a horse in a horse float.

SUPPLIED A woman bought a Mazda CX-5 in 2017, but had to replace the engine twice in two years (file photo).

The tribunal's decision, released this week, said West noticed a "knocking noise" coming from the engine shortly after buying the car.

The precise cause of the knocking noise was not identified, but it seemed to be coming from inside the engine and required a replacement.

A secondhand engine was installed in consultation with service agent Rangiora Mazda and Stadium Cars.

The total cost of the first engine replacement was $8540.59, which was covered mostly by insurance. The balance was paid by Stadium Cars.

A second problem with the car's engine was identified in September 2019.

This time, extensive damage to the car's engine block and the cylinder resulted in the engine being replaced again.

In response to a question from the tribunal's assessor, West and her husband said there had been no warning lights prior to the second engine's failure and the vehicle's oil and water were regularly checked.

SUPPLIED The Motor Vehicle Disputes Tribunal dismissed Tracey West's claim (file photo).

The cost of repairs, including the supply of a new engine by Rangiora Mazda, was estimated at $11,303.91.

West's insurance paid $7600 of this amount, leaving a shortfall of about $3700.

West and her husband submitted to the tribunal that in hindsight, if they had been made aware of their rights it was likely they would have sent the vehicle back after the first engine breakdown rather than replace the engine.

However, this was not considered in the hearing.

Adjudicator Jason McHerron said he was unable to "rewind the clock" and make a decision of what the couple's rights would have been had they not replaced the first engine.

"If they were not fully informed as to their legal rights at the time these initial problems occurred, that is as much their own responsibility as anyone else's," he said.

West failed to persuade McHerron that the vehicle did not comply with the guarantee of acceptable quality.

"While I am sympathetic to the Wests' predicament, the statutory guarantee that a vehicle will be of acceptable quality is not open-ended," he said.

McHerron determined the vehicle's servicing needs were not met with "due diligence" by West and her husband and Stadium Cars could not be held responsible for the failure of two engines.

The claim was dismissed.