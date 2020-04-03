The two real estate firms, the name, and the court case

Two real estate firms have gone to court.

A fledgling real estate company has been taken to court over its trading name.

Property Brokers Limited (PBL) and its subsidiaries started legal proceedings against Hastings McLeod Real Estate Limited (HMREL) and its director Clark McLeod.

That included an interim injunction to stop the company and McLeod from using the trade name Hastings McLeod, pending trial.

The real estate name at the centre of the dispute, Hastings McLeod, was founded by the late Colin McLeod and John Hastings in 1974, and incorporated on 3 February 1982.

In 2004, it changed its name to HML and had its main office in Ashburton, with branches in Timaru, Waimate, Geraldine, Rangiora, Rolleston, Leeston and Oamaru.

After Colin McLeod's death in 2002, three agents who were then working with the company - Paul Cunneen, Christopher Murdoch and Hamish Niles – and to the manager of one of its branch offices, bought shares in the company.

That sale allowed a buyback option for the family trust, which Clark McLeod did so in 2007, eventually owning 20 per cent.

The company's trading name, Hastings McLeod, became well known around Ashburton and parts of Canterbury and North Otago.

Cunneen raised the possibility of entering a franchise agreement with PBL, which would help grow the company.



PBL and HML entered into a franchise agreement in 2010, which included the right to operate a real estate agency under the business name 'Hastings McLeod Limited trading as Property Brokers'.

In July 2018 PBL sought to buy HML, but McLeod was against that move,

The other shareholders wanted to sell, but after failing to find some middle ground - including a covenant that PBL would not use the name 'Hastings McLeod' - they amended HML's constitution to allow for a sale with 75 per cent shareholder approval.

In July 2018 McLeod registered the domain names in his own name, and did not advise his fellow directors that he was doing so.

Before the franchise agreement came to an end on December 31, 2019, PBL reiterated it wanted to buy HML and that was accepted, with only McLeod opposed.

The businesses was sold on 9 August 2019 with PBL agreeing to purchase the businesses for $4.5 million.

The agreement was settled on 30 August 2019, and two days later HMREL was incorporated with McLeod as sole director.



On 21 September the Ashburton Guardian ran an article headed "Old Real Estate Name Set to Return" about McLeod bringing the family business back to his family.

Days later PBL's lawyers wrote to McLeod and his new company, warning that PBL had acquired all rights and goodwill in the trading name Hastings McLeod.

They sought an undertaking he would desist from using the name, and change it to avoid any confusion.

But McLeod, via his lawyers, claimed he was using it due to the connection with his family name and the branding was different.

HMREL's website went live on 18 October, 2019, and the company featured in a four-page ad in the Ashburton Guardian.

This sparked more letters from lawyers, leading to proceedings in December 2019.

Justice Ed Wylie, in the High Court of Timaru, noted that PBL undertook in the sale and purchase agreement not to use the name Hastings McLeod, which was part of a negotiating tactic to try and persuade McLeod to sell.

PBL had agreed it would not use the name Hastings McLeod.

Wylie did not accept the submission from McLeod that a name change would be a major disruption to their fledging business.

He noted that McLeod's earlier registration of the domain names suggests he had planned to use the name Hastings McLeod from an early stage.

Wylie, in his judgment, ordered the defendants to stop advertising, promoting, operating or franchising licensed real estate, property management and valuer services in Canterbury and North Otago under or by reference to the trade name Hastings McLeod, or any other trade name confusingly or deceptively similar to Hastings McLeod.

He also ordered the Hastings McLeod domain names not be transferred, while the plaintiffs were entitled to reasonable costs and disbursements.