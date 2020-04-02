Freight company, retailers join call to free up online sale of goods

Freightways boss Mark Troughear says more goods could easily be delivered without exposing more workers to the virus.

Transport company Freightways has seen a massive drop in volumes since the lockdown, joining others who believe a greater flow of goods is needed to help keep the system working.

Freightways boss Mark Troughear says his company has seen volumes drop 65 per cent in the last four days.

He says as an essential service, the company wants to retain all its workers, and so they are carrying on with a lot of spare capacity.

"At the moment I've got courier vans going out that don't have a whole lot of freight in them. If they're full of freight it's still the same one person that's out and about in the community.

READ MORE:

* Warning NZ ports may start to seize up this week if non-essential freight can't be moved

* The Warehouse rejects claims essential clothing selling out

* Buy now, receive later scheme to save small businesses

​"So I think what we'd like to see is someone to come and see what's involved and just how much risk are you putting people at. I think the reality is, not many more people would be exposed and out operating if you allowed a greater flow of goods through that network.

​"Without causing a whole lot more people to have to be potentially exposed, we would like to see a bit more flowing through those networks, because it helps pay for them."

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Unichem in Rototuna implements social distancing. Pharmacies are one of the few retailers allowed to open to sell essential goods.

The drop in courier volumes was a concern from Freightway's cashflow but Troughear said that the company was in an unusual position because it was also needed.

He echoed calls from the Road Transport Forum, which is concerned that stopping non-essential freight is creating a backlog of goods at the ports which could be delivered rather than needing to being stored.

"If you choke off parts of the system, what you're leaving is very expensive systems with very little freight to feed them," Troughear said.

"And so there's not a lot of freight to put food on the table of the organisations that are running these expensive networks because everything's been choked off unless it's an essential good."

WARWCK SMITH/STUFF Ports, especially those reliant on logs, are taking an economic hit as the lockdown prevents many goods being moved around.

​Most retailers have shut their doors and cannot sell and courier their goods while the lockdown is in place, unless they are approved to sell a limited number of essential goods such as heaters, food and clothing.

But as some people flout the Government's request not to order goods from overseas, Retail NZ is concerned that retailers will be unfairly disadvantaged.

Spokesman Greg Harford said his members were very concerned about competition from Australia and they wanted more ability to sell online.

"There's lots of retailers, small businesses that have stock in the garage at home – they can dispatch that without even leaving the house.

"It's hard to see a logic as to why they can't continue to provide that stuff to customers, particularly when Australian businesses are stepping up their marketing into New Zealand."

So far the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is sticking to its policy of restricting the sale of goods to those deemed strictly necessary.

Couriers can refuse to deliver goods they believe are not essential, and a spokeswoman Heather Abbott said it was difficult to be prescriptive about what an essential product was but the ministry expected to businesses to be responsible.

"If businesses are too generous in their interpretation of what is 'essential,' Government will take further action."

Road Transport Forum chief executive Nick Leggett said on Thursday that the Government still had not fully understood the complexities of the freight system.

"You take one link out, and the whole chain starts grinding to a halt. Our trucking operators are seeing that. The burden is on them to keep essential supplies moving, but because of rules set on the fly, they may not be able to and may go out of business.

"As an importing and exporting nation, that is a system of give and take. A ship comes in with what we want, and goes out with what our trading partners want."

But at the moment, he said, those ships were unable to get "non-essentials" such as logs out of New Zealand, meaning they could reassess calling here.

"All freight needs to be free to move. The essential/non-essential distinctions present significant economic viability issues for those freight companies operating within essential services constraint."