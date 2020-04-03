Butchers allowed to process pigs but not sell meat to the public

Changes have been made to allow butchers to process pork but they still can't sell the meat to the public.

On Thursday, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said independent butchers would be allowed to process pigs for supply to supermarkets or other processors and retailers that are open.

However, their own shops must remain shut during the coronavirus lockdown.

"We carefully weighed the risk of allowing butchers to open their shops for retail customers, but the risk of spreading Covid-19 is too great so that will not be allowed,"O'Connor said.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Waikato pig farmer's plea for butcher shops to re-open

* Coronavirus: Concerns for welfare of surplus pigs as butchers forced to close

* Christchurch's Halswell Butchery given green light to open - but deliveries only

"The aim in Alert Level 4 is to minimise retail outlets being open in order to minimise risk to public health.

"This decision maintains that aim while also ensuring there are no unintended adverse impacts on animals."

NZ Pork chief executive David Baines this week warned of a looming animal welfare crisis with up to 5000 fast-growing pigs unable to be sent to slaughter every week during the lockdown.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF The pork industry doesn't have capacity to hold surplus pigs on farms or pig carcasses in processing facilities. (File photo)

"By not being able to sell fresh carcass pigs to the independent butchers and other segments, we will be faced with a significant animal welfare issue," he said.

The average size of pigs at slaughter was 70 kilograms but they could continue to put on 5kg a week while they remained on-farm, Baines said.

That could lead to overcrowding of pigs in pens, which would quickly become a significant issue under the animal welfare code.

In Thursday's announcement, O'Connor said butchers were an essential part of the supply chain for New Zealand pork

"At present, there is not enough capacity to hold surplus pigs on farms or pig carcasses in processing facilities, which could create an animal welfare issue.

"We need them to operating to ensure that pigs can continue to be processed and are not backing up on farms."

DON THOMAS/RNZ Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor says the risk of spreading Covid-19 is too great to allow butchers to open. (File photo)

The pork industry had raised this issue with Government and Cabinet agreed there were strong enough grounds for a change to be made to address animal welfare concerns, he said.

While the industry would try to make the new rules work, Baines said the decision fell well short of what was necessary.

"We anticipate large-scale culling of pigs will have to begin in New Zealand in a matter of weeks.

"This isn't what our farmers want and we're sure the Government does not want this either."

The Government's decision that dairies could open while independent butchers still didn't make the list of essential businesses was puzzling, he said.

"Like dairies, butchers can take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

"Butchers can be part of the solution and help put food on New Zealanders' tables."