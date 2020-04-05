Coronavirus: While New Zealand grounds to a halt, Waimate keeps working

Here's what you can and can't do while New Zealand is on lockdown, under Level 4 alert for Covid-19.

While New Zealand's sprawling cities have become synonymous with quiet, empty streets during the nationwide lockdown, it's business as usual for nearly three-quarters of workers in a small South Canterbury district.

In Waimate, about 40km south of Timaru, freezing works, dairy factories, and the various farms spread across the district are still operating.

Despite minor oddities and small routine changes in light of the Government's attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus through a national lockdown, most of them say it is business as usual.

BEJON HASWELL/STUFF Jeffrey Bruce has a grain and vegetable farm in Waimate and says it feels good to be putting stock on supermarket shelves for people.

Since March 26, New Zealand has been at alert level four of the Covid-19 response system, which means people must stay in their homes and non-essential businesses, such as bars and restaurants, have closed.

The Waimate District of about 8000 people has one of the country's highest rates of employment in the sectors deemed essential by the Government.

BEJON HASWELL/STUFF More than 70 per cent of workers in the Waimate District have been deemed essential during the nationwide lockdown.

A report from economic development agency ChristchurchNZ estimated 73 per cent of workers in the district were employed in the essential services.

This was almost twice the national figure of 40.4 per cent.

"We are basically a rural support and farming district, obviously farming is deemed an essential service, and on top of that, we only have one supermarket in town," Waimate Mayor Craig Rowley said.

BEJON HASWELL/STUFF Waimate Mayor Craig Rowley says the district is a very tight-knit and resilient community.

'MUCH IS THE SAME'

In the Hakataramea Valley, about an hour's drive from the Waimate township, one farming family said "much is the same" for them under lockdown.

Juliet Gray and husband Richard run a 4000-hectare farm in the valley with more than 4000 deer and 10,000 ewes.

They have four staff who live on-site and the farm has become its own bubble, Juliet Gray said.

"We are continuing our day-to-day work and just being really cautious with our hygiene," she added.

Gray estimated there was about 85 farming families in the valley.

SUPPLIED Juliet Gray and husband Richard run a 4000 hectare farm in the Hakataramea Valley, with over 4000 deer and 10,000 ewes.

The Government has listed primary industries as essential during the lockdown, which means farms can continue operating.

They are deemed essential given their role in food-production and food-processing, with the end product being on the shelf in a supermarket.

Figures from ChristchurchNZ estimate that Waimate has about 2600 people continuing to work through lockdown, and 1400 of them were in the food production and processing industry.

Twenty-six per cent of all workers in Waimate were employed in the dairy industry, the second highest rate for a district nationwide, according to 2018 report by the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research.

Fonterra, New Zealand's largest dairy company, has a milk-production site in Studholme, 10 minutes from the Waimate township, that employs 44 people.

A spokesperson said there had been no significant disruption to the business so far and things were "largely operating as normal".

BEJON HASWELL/STUFF Waimate is described as a "farming district" by Mayor Craig Rowley.

Oceania Dairy also operates in the district, based out of Glenavy, which was about 20 minutes south of the Waimate township.

The company already employs more than 300 people and, in July last year, was aiming to create 80 new jobs with two expansion projects.

'WE NEED FOOD'

Juliet Gray said she was "really proud" of her role in keeping supermarket shelves stocked during the lockdown.

"Some people are in tiny wee apartments in the middle of Auckland getting out once a week to do their grocery shopping, if we can make their day by having some meat, cereal, milk, and cheese and butter in the supermarket, then I'm proud of that."

She said it was important that farms were deemed an essential services because everyone needs food.

BEJON HASWELL/STUFF Hannah Bruce works on her dad's grain and vegetable farm in Waimate.

"We can live without social connection, and lots of different material things for quite a while, but the one thing we can't live without is our meat, vegetables, milk, butter, potatos, and honey.

"We need food."

Jeffrey Bruce, who runs a family-owned grain and vegetable farm in Waimate, agreed and said it was a "good feeling" to be putting stock on the supermarket shelves for people.

BEJON HASWELL/STUFF The famous yellow Waimate Barn at the turn-off to the town's centre.

"We are fortunate we are able to carry on," he said.

'ONE PERSON IN A TRACTOR'

Bruce said despite the relative quietness of the Waimate township, there was a lot still happening in the rural areas, such as grain harvest and silage-making.

BEJON HASWELL/STUFF Waimate farmer Alistair Boyce has a "gut feeling" it will be more difficult to find seasonal staff this year.

"All those processes are still happening, generally because it's just one person in a tractor, so they're still able to maintain their bubble," Bruce said.

"There's no socialising going on or anything like that, but all of your normal work routine is more-or-less carrying on as it was prior to the lockdown."

Bruce thought developments in the industry's regulations were now showing their value, as they had kept more farms open.

BEJON HASWELL/STUFF South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith says the lockdown is a "really bumpy period" for business.

"Probably in the last 10 or 15 years throughout New Zealand, there's been a much higher emphasis on food safety requirements and traceability requirements," he said.

"It's times like this that you can see the fruition of how important that is, and how necessary it is."

Bruce said if the virus had hit the country about 20 years ago, smaller growers like him might have been shut down because they would not have had systems in place to guarantee their food was safe.

BEJON HASWELL/STUFF Road works on the main street in the Waimate township on Friday.

"Nowadays, we do."

'A TINY BIT OF A WORRY'

Despite mostly have a sense of normalcy, farmers in the district were not completely resistant to the impacts of coronavirus.

BEJON HASWELL/STUFF Jennifer and John Tangney outside the Kingswood Motel they own on Timaru Rd in Waimate.

Farmer Tim Cameron, who runs a 940-hectare block in the Hakataramea Valley with sheep and cattle, said there was some uncertainty about space at the works, which would mean he would have to keep more livestock on his property.

He said normally he could get about 400 sheep away, but could only get about 150 away at the moment because of the lockdown.

"That's just a tiny bit of a worry, because they're eating extra feed, what you've allocated for other stock," he said.

Farmer Alistair Boyce had a "gut feeling" that some seasonal staff may not want to work during the upcoming harvest.

In the next four to six weeks, Boyce was expecting he would need to employ between 15 and 20 seasonal staff for harvesting.

He was also still waiting to be confirmed as an essential business by the Ministry for Primary Industries, he said.

South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith described the lockdown as a "really bumpy period" for business.

"I wouldn't underestimate the impact that this is having on the Waimate District," she said.

"We're a tough breed, I think, here."

'MONEY-WISE, IT'S NOT GOOD'

Despite the high rate of employment in essential services in the Waimate District, not everyone has been lucky.

Jennifer and John Tangney own a motel in Waimate and said they had lost thousands in bookings due to coronavirus.

Jennifer has also had to cancel a trip to Australia with girlfriends. She was supposed to leave on April 8.

"I was working my ass off to get there, and feeling quite tired and worn out, because we've renovated five units in a year," she said.

"I'm very gutted money-wise. Money-wise it's not good."

She had two people staying in the motel during the lockdown, she said.

She understood the town was rural and most of the district was able to keep working.

"I'm just one of the few who can't," she said.

"Once this is over, I'm off to the pub."