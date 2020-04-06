Coronavirus: Directory of 'indie NZ food deliveries' proving popular

Bellbird Baked Goods in Christchurch are among the independent New Zealand food producers still operating during lockdown listed on Delivereat. (File photo)

Want to know who is still delivering food in New Zealand during the coronavirus lockdown?

Bored Auckland businessman Denym​ Bird did too. After abandoning an "atrociously long queue" at his local supermarket, Bird, who owns PaintVine events, decided to research which businesses were still delivering goods.

"I thought I would try to go online and get some stuff delivered," he said. "But I couldn't find any information about anything aside from supermarkets."

Supplied Auckland businessman Denym Bird has created an online directory, Delivereat, which lists and links to more than 280 independent New Zealand merchants still delivering during the lockdown for Covid-19.

He made his own list, Delivereat – an online directory of more than 280 independent New Zealand businesses still delivering during the Covid-19 lockdown.

​Updated daily, it includes everything from a niche North Island business only delivering avocados, to organic fruit and vegetable, cheese, wine, beer and coffee producers delivering nationwide.

Christchurch merchants include award-winning artisan bakery Bellbird Baked Goods, Everybody's Butchery, vegetable subscription Cultivate Christchurch and Roan Farm, which delivers milk, in glass bottles, to the door.

"I wanted to support local businesses, I run one myself which has been affected," Bird said.

"I started putting together a list of places and started sharing it around with friends. I was scouring pages with my business partner, Alex, and then we just put the list out there online and it has gone crazy ... we are getting two or three enquiries every five minutes now."

The directory lists the business, area, product of each merchant and links to their website.

Bird said a positive side of the lockdown was discovering local businesses he hadn't known about previously.

In return, business owners were "really excited" and grateful.

"I think a lot of people want to support local operators but aren't sure how they can. It's a non-profit project ... I just wanted to put it out there to connect customers with businesses," he said.

"The merchants have had an upturn in orders but customers are getting in touch with me too, to say 'thanks I got a box of beer', and I've had a lot of great feedback. I did not expect this to go so big so quickly."