Growers and greengrocers start home deliveries to survive lockdown

Benge and Co in the Montgomery Carpark was closed down on Thursday.

Growers and greengrocers in Nelson and Tasman are resorting to vegetable box deliveries in a bid to save thousands of dollars worth of produce from going to waste and keep their businesses afloat.

All the greengrocers, food markets and produce stalls in the regions, except Raeward Fresh in Richmond which is owned by supermarket food giant Foodstuffs, have now been shut down by police.

With supply chains drying up as the Government announced business closures as part of the mandated coronavirus lockdown, many small farming businesses have turned to a solely delivery-based business model to survive and meet a growing demand.

Growers and producers also cannot sell directly to the public, for example at roadside stalls.

Henry Jaine Connings in Appleby can not sell to the public and has started a delivery system.

Wholefood delivery services, like subscription boxes, can continue to operate but must use non-contact delivery and ordering methods.

Stephen Morris of Heatherdale Organics said he was shut down by police on Wednesday while he was selling from a tent in Nelson. He was initially told he could sell produce from his tent in Nelson city by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment.

He said police shut him down based on advice from the Ministry of Primary Industries. Both government departments appeared to "not be communicating", Morris said.

He hoped to be able to sell to the public again once the "technicality" had been sorted.

He said the public needed alternative sellers so they weren't being ripped-off.

"Supermarkets are buying cauliflower for about $2.50 a head and selling them for about $7.

"But we're in lockdown so we have to follow the rules."

In the Nelson area, Benge and Co Green Grocers have advertised a produce box delivery service, and The Veggie Guy in Stoke said they would start taking orders soon.

Connings Food Market in Abbleby said on its Facebook site it would initially deliver a limited daily amount of boxes between Richmond and Brightwater, and would prioritise over 70s, immunocompromised or essential service workers.

In Motueka, Victoria Gardens Fruit and Vege has been "overwhelmed" with produce box orders, said its website.

Kokalito Organics, Parapara Organic and Puramahoi Fields in Golden Bay have all been busy keeping up with demand.

Alan Walshe of Parpapara Organics near Collingwood said Fresh Choice supermarket in Takaka had also agreed to take their produce.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said any entity involved in the packaging, production and processing of food and beverage products, whether for the domestic market or export, were considered essential.