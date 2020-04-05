Coronavirus: No more liquor and RTDs at West Auckland stores to stop drinkers flouting lockdown

In case you haven't got the message already - PM Jacinda Ardern really wants you to 'stay at home' during the coronavirus lockdown.

A licensing trust will stop selling spirits and pre-mixed RTDs in a bid to stop people flouting coronavirus lockdown rules by travelling to buy alcohol from its shops.

West Auckland is one of four areas in the country where alcohol sales are controlled by a licensing trust – meaning residents can't buy booze in supermarkets.

The Portage and Waitākere Licensing Trusts, collectively known as The Trusts, has 10 West Liquor shops open for customers in West Auckland during the lockdown.

But Westies have complained people outside the area are driving to West Liquor to shop for spirits - ignoring lockdown rules that state people must only travel locally.

After talks between The Trusts and police, from Monday, April 6, The Trusts' shops will no longer sell spirits and premixed RTDs.

Data showed in some of its stores, the sale of spirits had lifted "significantly" since the lockdown began, Williams said.

​The Trusts chief executive Matt Williams said: "... we were greatly concerned to find there is sufficient anecdotal evidence to suggest that a number of people are travelling from other parts of town to purchase from us."

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The Trusts says a quarter of its customers have traveled from outside of West Auckland during the lockdown.

The collection of customer addresses showed up to a quarter of them lived outside of West Auckland.

"We don't believe this is in keeping with the Government's mandate to restrict the movement of people and the spread of Covid-19 and, as a result, we have modified our product mix - reducing the incentive for Aucklanders to leave their area."

Williams said as a community-minded organisation, health and safety must take precedence.

Trading hours at the stores would remain the same and the sale of spirits would recommence when the country is downgraded to Alert Level 3, Williams said.

On Saturday night, police released updated guidelines around the rules of Alert Level 4. This clarified what activities people can't do outdoors during the lockdown, such as activities on the water.

New Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the vast majority of New Zealanders had a high level awareness of what they can and can't do under the restrictions.

"We want people to stay safe, but if a small number of people persist in deliberately flouting the restrictions, police will have the discretion to warn or, if necessary, to arrest.