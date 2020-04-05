Aussie air survey company flouting NZ lockdown rules reported to the police

A land survey company taking photos of New Zealand cities during lockdown is being investigated by authorities.

Only essential businesses can operate during lockdown, but it appears one Australian company, Nearmap, has decided the rules don't apply to its business.

Landpro executive director Mike Borthwick said while his company aircraft are grounded during lockdown, the Australian company is operating as normal.

"We've had all our contacts calling us asking what these guys are up to."

The company is currently in Wellington, but had spent the past 10 days surveying Wanaka and Tauranga, he said.

"Everything else is closed by a lockdown, and yet these guys are going all around New Zealand and taking aerial pictures of cities."

SUPPLIED The aircraft could be seen surveying North Wellington on Sunday morning.

Using flight tracker, the aircraft can be seen to have been in Nelson, Wanaka, and Dunedin last week, and in Whangarei, Tauranga and Wellington from April 3 to April 5.

Nearmap's website says it captures high resolution aerial imagery across New Zealand multiple times per year.

"New aerial images are processed and streamed to the cloud within days. Get instant access to all current imagery and historical aerials, accurately georeferenced to show you truth over time," it says.

Nearmap captures "high definition aerial photos under the best possible conditions" so that people can understand the critical details of their project or asset, it says.

Borthwick said since the first day of lockdown the company appeared to be taking advantage of the situation.

The aircraft had been operating in New Zealand since December "very sporadically", but their activity had ramped up in the first 10 days of lockdown, he said.

"It's just disappointing that a number of New Zealand companies are sitting here really struggling financially, and now we've got a company coming here from Australia doing what appears to be taking advantage of the situation."

The company would also have a flight crew, likely of two people, who would be travelling to multiple New Zealand locations and using airports too, Borthwick said.

Ministry of Transport manager of economic regulation Tom Forster said air survey companies were not exempt from the lockdown rules and should not be operating.

"The ministry will be advising the Civil Aviation Authority and Police of this activity."

A police spokeswoman said alert level four restrictions applied to all businesses and individuals not considered essential, including overseas companies working here.

The rules apply to everyone "operating in New Zealand", she said.

"These restrictions are in place to save lives – everyone has to play their part and stay in their bubble.

"Anyone with concerns about breaches can make a report online at: https://www.police.govt.nz/105support."

Reports would be followed up as appropriate, she said.

Nearmap has been contacted for comment.