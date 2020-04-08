Easter rolls on - Warehouse to donate thousands of eggs

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discusses the nature of essential work, including a lighthearted reference to the Easter Bunny.

Masses of easter eggs left on The Warehouse shelves due to the countrywide lockdown will be donated to charity.

The Warehouse has decided to donate its unsold easter eggs to Women's Refuge and Kiwi Harvest.

On March 31, the retail giant joined Mitre 10, Briscoes and Smiths City as one of the few allowed to sell a limited range of products without opening their stores during the coronavirus lockdown.

However, while some non-essential items have been given the go-ahead for online sale - food items remain off-limits to trade except for supermarkets, dairies and butchers.

For The Warehouse, this means thousands of eggs were destined to stay on shelves over Easter as one of its suppliers, Waikato Valley Chocolate, says stock was shipped well before the lockdown went into effect.

DAVID WALKER/FAIRFAX NZ Warehouse store are usually stock full of Easter eggs during April.

"All of the orders have already been dispatched at least a month before Easter was due," says general manager Jeff Andersen.

"Already done and dusted."

With reports of eggs being given away to The Warehouse staff on the eve of the lockdown, it appeared the surplus chocolate was set to sit idle over the holiday period.

However, chief executive Pejman Okhovat said the company instead decided "to do something special".

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF The Warehouse will donate thousands of Easter eggs to Woman's Refuge and Kiwi Harvest.

"Following the Prime Minister's announcement that the Easter Bunny is an 'essential service' - the least we could do is help to bring a smile to people's faces by ensuring everyone gets a chocolate egg for Easter," says Okhovat.

He said a large portion of their stock would be donated to Women's Refuge and food charity Kiwi Harvest.

Chief executive of Women's Refuge, Dr Ang Jury, was grateful for the support.

"Being a traumatic time for the tamariki in our care, we know that receiving an unexpected surprise from the Easter Bunny, who is definitively an essential worker, will be a source of joy during a difficult time for the whole whānau," says Jury.

SUPPLIED Chief executive of The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationary, Pejman Okhovat said the company wanted to do something special with it's surplus Easter eggs.

Kiwi Harvest will distribute its portion along with other essential items to those in need, through charities including the Salvation Army, Auckland City Mission, the Volunteer Student Army, Whānau Ora and other iwi organisations.

"We are really pleased to bring a bit of normality to what is a time that is anything but normal," said chief executive Gavin Findlay.

Okhovat said the remainder of The Warehouse's Easter stock would be available when stores reopen.

Kmart, which also sells Easter eggs, would not reveal to Stuff its plans for any surplus supply.