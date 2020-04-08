Former US snack food entrepreneur is selling his bolthole in Hawke's Bay

Former US entrepreneur Andrew Martin, who made a name selling snack food in the 1980s, is selling his 700-acre organic farm and fruit orchard in the Hawke's Bay.

A former US entrepreneur who made a fortune from cheese popcorn is selling his 'bolthole' in Hawke's Bay after owning it for 20 years.

Andrew Martin, who founded Smartfood Inc and Annies Homegrown Inc in the 1980s with former wife Ann Withey, has his 700-acre organic farm, orchard and nature preserve on the market.

He bought Tauroa Station in Havelock North about 1999 after making a mark in the US snack food industry with cheese popcorn from his wife's homegrown recipe.

An article in the New York Times in December 1993, A Macaroni Company with Homespun Appeal, said Martin and Ann Withey started a food business, Smartfood Inc, using her homegrown recipe pioneering the use of powdered white cheddar for making the cheese popcorn snack.

​"Smartfood was a meteoric success. Sales went from a reported US$35,000 (NZ$59,000) in 1985 to US$10 million in 1988. But problems developed between the partners and investors. In 1989 snack foods company Frito-Lay bought Smartfood for US$15m," the New York Times article said. Frito-Lay is owned by PepsiCo.

Martin confirmed those details and told Stuff their success with cheese popcorn was a surprise. It was great making the money but his focus now was on philanthropy and helping others. He was born and bred in New York and before snack food he had been working on projects for the homeless in New York.

Martin and Withey also started Annies Homegrown in 1989, a natural and organic food company with macaroni cheese its signature dish.

A 28 October 2013 article in Forbes magazine said Homegrown Natural Foods, led by John Foraker, selling flavoured olive oils and mustards, was looking for a new brand and bought into Annies in 1999 and soon bought out Martin with Annie relegated to "inspirational president".

The company under Foraker began distributing to chains like Costco, Kroger and Safeway and the business expanded significantly. In September 2014 Annies was sold to food giant General Mills for US$820m.

Martin said Tauroa Station was operating as a biodynamic organic farm and a teaching centre for organics where people came from all over the world to visit and learn.

The property was for sale by tender with offers closing on April 29 but that might be extended because of the lockdown.

​In a very short time New Zealand looked like it would beat Covid-19. If that happened New Zealand would be well ahead of the US and Europe, he said.

He thought the property would appeal to high net worth individuals looking for "a bolthole". "They want a place they can go and be safe."

New Zealand was a fantastic country with people both passionate and friendly offering a life of mental and physical health. Both islands had fantastic fishing, beaches, skiing, native forests, mountains and great beauty.

"We have enjoyed the north for 20 years, now it's time to retire and explore the South Island."

The new government valuation for the property at 158 Matangi Road, Havelock North, is $8.95m.

Bayleys real estate agent Tim Wynne-Lewis said interest in the property had come from expats living abroad looking for a trophy property, one interested in the farming of the property and another more interested in the environmental aspects of the land

There was potential to subdivide into large lifestyle blocks subject to council consent as well.