Coronavirus: Liquor stores near motorways targeted by shoppers flouting lockdown

Lines outside liquor shops in a licensing trust area have decreased drastically after it put a stop to selling pre-mixed RTDS and spirits during the coronavirus lockdown.

Liquor stores in West Auckland, one of 18 places in the country where alcohol sales are controlled by a licensing trust, stopped selling RTDs and spirits from Monday after concerns outsiders were travelling into the area, ignoring lockdown rules that state people must only travel locally.

The Trusts, which the Portage and Waitākere Licensing Trusts are collectively known as, said their data showed sales of spirits had lifted significantly since the lockdown began.

Acting chief executive Matt Williams said collection of customer addresses revealed up to a quarter of the sales were to people living outside of West Auckland.

​He revealed their liquor stores near motorways especially had more outsiders flouting the coronavirus lockdown rules to purchase booze.

Williams said West Liquor New Lynn, at its peak, had around 20 per cent of outsiders, while Cellar Court in Westgate had 14 per cent of non residents.

"Stores not close to motorway exits recorded much lower numbers," Williams said.

The decision to stop the sale of pre-mixed RTDs and spirits was made with the police who shared their concerns of people flouting lockdown rules, he said.

Before that, huge lines were seen outside West Liquor outlets, with some people complaining they had to wait up to an hour to get their booze.

On Monday, the lines outside the liquor shops had decreased dramatically with a 10 to 15 minute wait to get served.

"Happily, it seems that as the first day of not selling spirits and RTDs, we're seeing much reduced queues."

Williams said he wouldn't confirm if The Trusts would provide details of customers to police but they would hold onto them for contact tracing purposes.

On Saturday night, police released updated guidelines around the rules of Alert Level 4. This clarified what activities people can't do outdoors during the lockdown, such as activities on the water.

New Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the vast majority of New Zealanders had a high level awareness of what they can and can't do under the restrictions.

"We want people to stay safe, but if a small number of people persist in deliberately flouting the restrictions, police will have the discretion to warn or, if necessary, to arrest."