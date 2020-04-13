Coronavirus: Sanford still seeks fishing recruits

A bird's eye view of Sanfords operation (foreground) at the Timaru port. Docked are fishing trawler Resolution and scampi boat Venture K.

One of New Zealand's biggest seafood companies has thrown down the gauntlet to South Cantabrians to take up a career at sea.

At a time when job prospects appear gloomy for many as the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown hit businesses, Sanford, which boasts a fleet of 10 domestic fishing vessels, has up to 30 positions every month for people who are interested in working on a ship, deep water fleet manager Darryn Shaw says.

"There's always great opportunities with us. We have a reasonable turnover of crew - some do it for the short term while others make full careers out of it.

Supplied Sanford deep water fleet manager Darryn Shaw.

"We are keen to get the message out there that we will support anybody interested in coming to sea."

Shaw said the pandemic had created "a couple of busy weeks" of reassuring crews that the company had systems in place to keep them safe from the coronavirus.

Supplied Fishing trawler San Granit is unloaded after a Southern Ocean expedition. Barriers were placed on the side of the vessel to keep staff 2 metres apart in accordance with lockdown rules.

"Most of the large vessels we have go to sea for six weeks so we have to protect the bubble they are in.

"Effectively half our fleet is in a bubble. They've hardly touched land. They have no effective coronavirus implications so the first first thing is to protect that bubble to make sure they're in a pretty special place."

Shaw said various positions were available - from people who have tickets (qualifications) down to those who have never previously been out at sea.

Supplied The 67 metre fishing trawler San Granit can freeze 80 tonnes of finished product in 24 hours and store 550 tonnes of product on board, ready for export, Sanford deep water fleet manager Darryn Shaw says.

"We normally replace five per vessels per turnaround so we're looking at 20 to 30 lower ranked and other positions a month."

Covid-19 had brought on substantial operational changes, both at sea and on the factory floor and the key is effectively implementing the changes, Shaw said.

"It's not business as usual for us. We have 220 people at sea at any one time. We've got up to 40 crew on most of our large factory trawlers.

"They go out for six weeks at a time, they live on the boat 24-7, that's a tight bunch of people. If we have an outbreak in there we've got a significant area of high risk. That's why nothing has been left to chance."

The staff were initially nervous to be confined on a vessel but are now keen to get out to sea, he said.

"We also follow up with their families to make sure they know they are safe and that we have the capacity to communicate with them."

Over 40 per cent of Sanford products are sold in New Zealand while the rest is exported to the US, Australia, Asia and Europe, Shaw said.

"There is a slight reduction in catching volumes because we have to ensure separation in our factories."

In Timaru, Sanford site manager Grant Day said the factory was not recruiting at the moment because it could not accommodate more people on the floor.

"We physically have to observe social distancing so can't fit more people in," he said.

"We have plenty of work and are managing the flow well. We are running at about 80 per cent of normal capacity."