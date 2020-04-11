Coronavirus: Waikato Chamber of Commerce Covid-19 confidence poll mostly positive, but negative accentuated

Waikato Chamber of Commerce executive director Don Good: "Decision makers in local and central government need to be aware of the very real sentiment of fear out there."

A poll conducted by a Waikato business lobby group paints a largely cheery picture of confidence in the face of the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

But Waikato Chamber of Commerce executive director Don Good has been keen to emphasise that the silver lining still has a dark cloud attached to it, in the form of a minority of respondents who say they will permanently their doors if the lockdown continues on past eight weeks.

The poll of 117 of the chamber's member businesses found that just three of them - 2.59 per cent - had indicated they would not be able to survive four weeks of lockdown.

SUPPLIED "How many weeks of lockdown can your business survive before you decide to close your business completely?" the Waikato Chamber of Commerce asked its members.

A further 13 businesses - 11.21 per cent - have recorded that if the lockdown was extended to eight weeks, it would be a death knell for them then.

If the lockdown was somehow dragged out to six months, a combined total of 60 per cent of the businesses would have to close in that eventuality.

However 40 per cent of respondents declared they would never close, no matter how long the lockdown went on for.

In a statement accompanying the release of the survey results this week, Good highlighted the combined 17 per cent that would close in the face of an eight-week lockdown.

"This survey is very sobering, and a difficult one to put out there," he said. "However, decision makers in local and central government need to be aware of the very real sentiment of fear out there.

"The authorities must have strong and realistic plans to bring us out of lockdown. If they don't, then we fear that the survey results might come to fruition. But our team and the chamber will push hard to ensure the best-case scenario happens for the Waikato."

SUPPLIED A part of the survey titled Talking Survival gave chamber members options for what they reckoned the fate of their business would be.

Asked whether the poll and his remarks in the statement were deliberately gloomy, Good said that was not the case.

"We are not negative Nancys. We are optimistic we will come out of this. We just need to get data our leaders can see and can act on."

He wanted to do what he could to help chamber members who were struggling

"There's a significant minority whose voice needed to be heard."

He was aware the first in the series of polls had been conducted at a time when some business owners might not have had a chance to get to grips with the situation, or whether they would be able to gain access to wage subsidies and other forms of support.

If the Government was able to provide clear information on how the recovery would be managed by the time the next poll was conducted on April 17, that result could be very different. However, Good didn't want to predict what the result would be.

SUPPLIED Another question posed by the chamber was "How are you coping with the mental stress?"

"That would be putting my own personal spin on it," he said.

Another question in the the survey titled "Talking Survival" gave the respondents a selection of fates for their operation.

"Will you close your business yourself?" one queried, to which 17.5 per cent said yes.

"Will a creditor close your business for you?" was another suggested outcome. Just one of the 114 people who responded believed that would be the outcome.

"Are you borderline at the moment?" the businesses were asked. Ten businesses were.

"Will you struggle through?" was another option, and 47.3 per cent believed they would.

SUPPLIED "How well do you think the Government has handled its role in the economic crisis Covid-19 has started?" the Waikato Chamber of Commerce asked its members.

The remaining option the businesses had to choose from was "Other (please specify" and the quarter of respondents who selected that answer elaborated with largely optimistic comments.

One of them criticised how the question was worded.

"This question assumes the worst and gives no option for a positive response. I believe we are a product of our perceptions ... It is important for the chamber to be careful to maintain a balanced perspective and keep looking for and accentuating the positives too."

SUPPLIED The chamber also wanted to know how the Opposition had handled things during the Covid-19 crisis.

Other parts of the survey asked how business owners were coping with "the mental stress". A combined 93.3 per cent selected answers ranging from "Easily, no problems", "Fine, just" and "Okay, but it's tough".

Good had a view on those results too.



"Nearly 40 per cent saying it's tough, through to they are really struggling is telling," he said. "We as a community need to look after and support our local businesses. They are the ones who provide jobs and income for the 90,000 workers in Hamilton."



The poll also asked the chamber's members how they thought the Government and the Opposition were handling their roles in the ongoing economic crisis.

A combined 67 per cent believed the Government was doing well or very well.

Conversely, a combined 67 per cent thought the Opposition performance was mediocre, poor or very poor.



It was a determination on which Good had a further observation:

"While 67 per cent of the respondents to the poll believe the Government is doing a good job managing the current situation, the hard reality is that Waikato businesses are feeling the pain of this sudden lockdown."



The poll was conducted last Friday and will be repeated fortnightly.