Private education firm says staff who stay will be paid 20% less and do whatever's needed

Aspire2 International says it is not the normal process for making changes to people's employment terms "but these are not normal times".

One of the country's largest private education providers, Aspire2 International, is preparing to make 125 of its 225 staff redundant and has written to staff to tell them they will receive an immediate 20 per cent pay cut, a teacher at the company says.

The teacher forwarded a letter from chief executive Clare Bradley to Stuff that noted Aspire2 International was unable to enroll new international students and that the company would need to make a series of changes "if, as we expect, the borders remain closed into next year".

The letter said Aspire2 International, which is part of the Aspire2 group and focuses on foreign students, was reviewing "every role" and many would go.

"Effective immediately all staff salaries and wages will reduce by 20 per cent."

The letter said Aspire2 International had 1500 diploma students and 270 English students but that those numbers would drop quickly without weekly English-language intakes, and "term by term" for diploma students.

SUPPLIED Aspire2 chief executive Clare Bradley.

"The new 'core' operation will, of necessity, be a very pared back version of our current structure entirely focussed on delivering to students.

"Those staff who opt to stay will be prepared to do whatever is needed to support that delivery, working for less than we currently earn and doing a range of tasks not normally part of our 'normal' roles," it said.

The letter acknowledged it was not the normal process for making changes to the company's structure or employment terms, "but these are not normal times".

"Of course, you do not need to accept these new terms and it remains your right to resign or elect to take redundancy now – in either case you will be paid your statutory and contractual entitlements," the letter added.

Bradley was approached for comment but said she was "not commenting on the proposal to staff while the process is ongoing".

The teacher who forwarded the letter said it had made their blood boil.

Since the lockdown, Aspire2 International's teachers had put in many extra hours to deliver courses online, "of course without payment", they said.

A large batch of students, mostly Indians, had just begun their studies and students had paid their fees a year in advance, they said.

The teacher was concerned some staff would not be able to claim redundancy as there was a carve out in the company's standard contracts for redundancy compensation if the reasons for redundancy were attributable to any "Act of God".

Bradley said in the letter to staff that Aspire2 International had lodged a $1.3 million wage subsidy claim more than two weeks ago for all its permanent and part-time employees, but was yet to find out if that would be granted.

Those who were not offered ongoing employment by the company from April 28 would receive the subsidy payment of $585.80 per week for full-time workers and $350 per week for part-time workers through to the end of June, the letter said.

"At which point (unless something drastic occurs in the meantime) those roles are likely to become redundant."

The moves were need to give Aspire2 International a "fighting chance to survive until borders open and new growth opportunities emerge", the letter said.

The Government's wage subsidy scheme requires that employers use their best endeavours to retain the employees named in their application "on at least 80 per cent of their regular income for the period of the subsidy".

Buckett Law employment lawyer Barbara Buckett said employers owed their employees "a duty of good faith" and needed to be "active and constructive" in employment relationships.

"Unilateral direction of employees demonstrates a lack of engagement on the employer's part and does not provide a chance at agreement or possibly a better solution," she said.

If the letter was the first that staff had received concerning the prospect of redundancy or pay cuts, then her opinion was that the statement that staff would immediately be paid 20 per cent less was unlawful, she said.

"Making such a unilateral decision without consulting with the employee is a breach of their contractual employment entitlements."

There were a number of other problems with the letter and it was a bit presumptuous to assume the country's borders would remain closed into next year, when that had not been announced by the Government, she said.

"Overall I would say predetermination and lack of consultation are the real issues for Aspire2.

"If they had simply taken legal advice, they could have gone about this in the way they want to and done it lawfully, albeit it may have taken them a week or two longer," she said.