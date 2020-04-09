Wellington Airport runway extension will be 'back on agenda' once Covid-19 fog clears

Infratil's financial forecast includes "very limited" visibility of revenues at Wellington Airport for the year ahead.

The majority owner of Wellington Airport, NZX-listed company Infratil, hasn't abandoned hope of one day extending the airport's runway, despite the havoc wreaked on the travel industry by the coronavirus pandemic.

But Infratil chief executive Marko Bogoievski said that at the moment the airport had "very limited visibility" of what its revenues would be for at least a substantial portion of the year ahead

Bogoievski told analysts on a conference call that the company "hadn't spent a lot of time worrying about the runway extension" when it was faced with trying to operate the airport "basically with no revenue for a long period of time".

"Having said that we do recognise that we will come out of this and there will be a recovery and some of those plans obviously will come back onto the agenda," he said.

"We are still committed to a runway extension and that process is currently paused, awaiting the Civil Aviation Authority's review of some of the restrictions around runway length and operations."

Bogoievsky suggested that review could be accelerated as part of a government plan to bring forward an economic recovery.

"That is one thing we would ask – to get clarity sooner rather than later."

The airport had gone from being a "very robust business" to one that had been "seriously challenged" by the current environment, he said.

MAARTEN HOLL/STUFF Infratil chief executive Marko Bogoievski says most of the assets of the NZX-listed firm are more defensive.

But Wellington Airport chairman Tim Brown said on the same conference call that the airport was more optimistic than analysts were about Auckland Airport, given that 85 per cent of Wellington Airport's business was domestic, and that even its international business was short haul.

"We are expecting that as travel restrictions are reduced over the next six months we will see quite a rebound in terms of domestic traffic," he said.

While the airport was forecasting traffic would be down more than 50 per cent on last year, it expected that by the end of the financial year in March 2021, two-thirds of its domestic business would have returned, he said.

"Everything rests of course on the success of the Government's initiative to reduce the virus' spread."

A lot of work was being done by airlines and "in official areas" to try and open the border at least with Australia, Brown said.

"We are reasonably optimistic that by the latter half of this calendar year we would be expecting to see some sort of progress made in terms of that as well."

But Bogoieski cautioned that while Infratil also assumed traffic at Wellington Airport would return to 66 per cent of "pre-crisis levels" a year from now, "we could be wrong about that".

When it came to the financial future of airports, a lot depended on whether airlines themselves failed and consolidated into a small number of carriers, he said.

"That clearly is an evolving situation."

SUPPLIED "I am sure that the lenders and the airport would like to know that the shareholders will be there if necessary," says Wellington Airport chairman Tim Brown.

Brown said the airport company had had "positive talks" with banks about increasing its borrowing facilities.

It was not forecasting it would need to tap shareholders for more capital this financial year, he said.

But Brown said it could be "desirable" for the airport to secure a convertible loan from the Government – along the same lines of the assistance that the Government had agreed to provide to Air New Zealand – as "a backstop" to, in effect, underwrite any equity raising.

"I am sure that the lenders and the airport would like to know that the shareholders will be there if necessary."

He hoped Wellington Council, which owns the remaining 34 per cent of the airport, would consider matters next week "so with a little bit of luck we might have something concrete by next Friday", he said.

Infratil's 66 per cent stake in Wellington Airport makes up 13 per cent of Infratil's overall assets.

Bogoievski said many of its other assets, such as its 51 per cent stake in power company Trustpower, its half-share of Vodafone New Zealand, and its 48 per cent share in data centre company CDC were "more defensive", meaning they were less exposed to the downturn caused by the coronavirus.