Coronavirus: New Zealand has advantage in world trade slump, economist says

A big slump in global trade is predicted this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic – but New Zealand could hold up comparatively well, the chief economist at the country's biggest bank says.

The World Trade Organisation predicts world trade of goods will fall between 13 per cent and 32 per cent this year.

A recovery is expected but will depend on the duration of the coronavirus outbreak and the effectiveness of policy responses.

In an optimistic scenario, it could start in the second half of 2020, WTO said. But in the more pessimistic scenario, the recovery would take longer and could be incomplete.

READ MORE:

* Exports up, imports down, during lockdown

* Coronavirus has dealt a blow to business confidence, ANZ survey

* US President Donald Trump has changed the way the world operates

North American and Asian exports would be hit hardest, WTO said.

MORRIS MaCMATZEN/GETTY IMAGES New Zealand trade will hold up better than some because of the food we produce, ANZ's chief economist says.

Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ, said New Zealand exports should hold up well. New Zealand did not suffer as much as international trade more generally after the global financial crisis.

"Even shut up at home, people have to eat, and the disruptions to food production and trade are likely to see food security issues emerge in pockets. Finding a market for our food won't be a problem. Getting it picked, processed, packed and shipped will be a bit more of a headache than usual, but there will be an end market."

But she said while volumes should hold up, prices might come under pressure.

"New Zealand's food tends to sit at the premium end and the world's ability to afford it has taken a big hit, so we have to be realistic about that. Our more luxury-end food items typically face more downward price pressure in a recession, and clearly products reliant on the restaurant trade will be scrambling. But overall, demand for food is more stable than say, demand for new cars, which more or less stopped during the global financial crisis.

"As a result of these dynamics, we expect net exports to make a strong positive contributor to GDP over the next year or two. Imports will drop sharply as consumption and investment does. The latter is not a good thing, of course, but in GDP terms okay exports and very weak imports are a positive. Logically, not every country will have that offset. "

She said exporters of other, non-food, goods were facing more uncertainty. The recent ANZ Business Outlook Survey showed a sharp drop in export intentions.

"We absolutely are not immune. But we're better off than many. The early trade data that Statistics NZ is releasing has shown that dairy and meat exports are holding up particularly well, and for manufacturing beef in particular, that our exporters have been nimble shifting between markets as required."

For the week ending March 31, exports were up 13.2 per cent compared to the same week a year earlier.

"This crisis is first and foremost a health crisis which has forced governments to take unprecedented measures to protect people's lives," WTO director-general Roberto Azevêdo said.

"The unavoidable declines in trade and output will have painful consequences for households and businesses, on top of the human suffering caused by the disease itself."

"The immediate goal is to bring the pandemic under control and mitigate the economic damage to people, companies and countries. But policymakers must start planning for the aftermath of the pandemic," he said.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan agreed food exports put New Zealand in a good position but there was a wider question about how service exports would respond.

"Tourism represented about 19 per cent of total goods and services exports during 2019, and if the borders are remaining shut, or even with a strict 14-day quarantine imposed for arrivals, it looks likely to be virtually non-existent for the next year.

"Our forecast is that total New Zealand export volumes - both goods and services - drop 20 per cent over the year ended March 2021. As a point of comparison, the biggest decline in the wake of the GFC was a 2.9 per cent fall in the June 2009 year."