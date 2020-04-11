Coronavirus: Technology during Covid-19 lockdown offers solutions, but leaves us vulnerable

The pandemic forces us all to rapidly adopt new ways of working, we are also putting ourselves at risk.

ANALYSIS: The adage that it is easier to beg for forgiveness than ask for permission, was in circulation before most of today's tech moguls were born, but Silicon Valley has adopted it enthusiastically.

"Move fast and break things" - a mutation of the phrase, but one that shares its spirit - was Facebook's unofficial motto for years.

Many tech companies have prioritised growth above all else, seeing the world as territory that must be conquered before somebody else does. Accomplish that, then ask the hard questions afterwards.

In the last few years, the downsides of that approach have become more apparent.

Facebook's breakneck growth led it to collect enormous quantities of personal data and questionable privacy practices, and it was only once it had won that its downsides became apparent.

YouTube kept viewers glued to their screens with algorithms that promoted the most attention-grabbing videos, which for many people turned out to be conspiracy theories.

Uber charged into cities, hoping that it would become too popular to ban once public officials had caught up.

The consequences of rapid technological change had started to become better understood before coronavirus. But in the middle of the pandemic, that change is happening much faster, making those consequences more severe.

SUPPLIED Video service Zoom has gone from 10 million to 200 million users a day.

Take Zoom, which in three months has gone from a moderately successful office video calling app to a lifeline for millions of people, the setting for countless virtual classrooms and the first online Cabinet meetings.

At the end of December, around 10 million people used Zoom a day; last week, Eric Yuan, the company's chief executive, said this number had now exploded, to 200 million.

To put that into perspective, it took Facebook two years to do that. It is a growth rate unheard of even in Silicon Valley, and one that many businesses would envy. But Zoom's rapid ascent has illustrated the downside of hypergrowth.

Last week, researchers discovered a barrage of security issues with the service. Zoom's marketing claims that video calls were end-to-end encrypted were shown to be false, an error that became more serious when it emerged that some video calls were being routed through China, where internet traffic is closely monitored.

Hundreds of privately-recorded videos were found stored online, due to a file-naming system that made it easy to stumble across them.

The FBI was moved to warn against "zoombombing" after schools reported that virtual lessons were being visited by strangers.

Zoom has been unfortunate that it has become popular so rapidly in a way that attention has focused on its flaws all at once (although the 87pc rise in its share price this year will cushion the blow).

But many of its problems are the results of the decisions that also made it the video conferencing app of the moment. The company adopted the Silicon Valley maxim of minimising "friction", making it effortless to use compared to more clunky alternatives like Google Hangouts and Skype.

Unlike other video calling apps, joining a Zoom call does not require creating an account, for example. Meetings were not protected with passwords as of last week.

To the company's credit, Yuan responded last week with an apology, pledging to freeze all product development in order to fix its security issues.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Fairfax NZ Businesses are now more prone to ransomware attacks, in which corporate systems are infiltrated and locked unless the victim pays up.

But while the company's mea culpa is welcome, Zoom's problems merely illustrate the wider risk in front of us as the pandemic changes the way we interact with technology.

Coronavirus is forcing all of us to digitise our lives: not only office meetings, but socialising, shopping and learning. Technological changes that were happening anyway, such as the rise of online payments and remote working, are now happening over the course of weeks rather than years.

As a result, many of us are getting to grips with software that has not been stress tested, making us vulnerable.

Working from home means confidential data that would once have never left an office's secure server is now being flung between personal laptops on household internet connections.

Employees are having to install and use new software, without training, and potentially without the security practices that might have once been essential.

Most of us are installing new programmes to keep us entertained and in touch.

All of this represents an open goal for hackers, who prey on uncertainty and change. When we are forced to change how we work, we are less likely to spot suspicious behaviour.

Businesses are more prone to ransomware attacks, in which corporate systems are infiltrated and locked unless the victim pays up.

In the past, healthcare providers have been particularly vulnerable to such attacks; many have already been targeted during the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the IT staff that might once have been able to protect against hackers are now busy allowing employees to work from home.

Zoom has sat on the wrong side of the line between convenience and safety, a trade-off that exists everywhere in tech. The faster change is, the more perilous that change can be.

But as the virus forces us all to rapidly adopt new ways of working, we are also putting ourselves at risk.