Coronavirus: In saving lives, are we destroying the economy?

The Prime Minister announced the figure after New Zealand's economy was plunged into disarray due to Covid-19.

OPINION: I have been a huge fan of the hard-and-fast approach of the Government to the lockdown. It appears to be working, with the possibility of widespread breakout and deaths receding.

There has been the tragedy of deaths, but the Government, with a compliant and compassionate public, seems to have managed Covid-19 better than most countries.

However, with each passing the day the costs also mount. It's not only the $500 million a day the Government is spending on subsidies and benefits, but also the very real human cost of kids out of school, mental health issues, family violence and redundancies.

There will also be many small businesses that may fail, and with it the hopes of their families.

I feel for the Government, they are in a very difficult place here, and it is callous to put a price on lives.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Many Kiwis are struggling due to the economic hardship imposed by lockdown measures.

Strangely enough though, it's quite normal for the government to value a life. In its wellbeing framework, the Government recently put 'the value of a statistical life' at $4.7m. And the New Zealand Transport Authority puts the "societal value" of a life saved at just over $5m. It reviews this number every year to ensure its limited resources are spent in a way that keeps roads safe and saves lives.

No one is suggesting the Government is pricing lives, and they certainly shouldn't. If they did, saving the 27,000 lives the Government has as its worst case scenario would justify a cost of up to $127 billion, or 45 per cent of GDP. That would certainly result in a major depression, and no one wants that.

Regardless of any maths, a new framework needs to be created. The very tough decision for the Government now is how much more the economy suffers under Level 4, vs Level 2 or 3. Is the pain worth it?

If people were allowed to open businesses under Level 2 or 3 and maintain social distancing (something we've all had a crash course in), the economic damage might be much less severe.

We all understand that the officials may want to carry on going hard and fast, and that the medical view might support Level 4 for longer.

But our politicians and key decision makers will struggle to understand the grief that Level 4 is now causing hundreds of thousands of small businesses, contractors and those made redundant. It will come out in the economic numbers eventually, but they are just numbers, and do not convey the very real, and very now, human cost.

And given the uncertainty, by the time the economic numbers come out, it might be too late to base sensible decisions on them. We are all flying blind here, which is what makes it so hard for the Government. In the absence of counter factuals, it will be tempting for them to lean on the medical evidence alone. But defaulting to that for too long risks killing even more of the economy we will be leaving to our children, and having more people die from violence and depression.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Sam Stubbs: "We know the Government believes in wellbeing, and that the mental health, domestic violence and the social costs of this pandemic are huge, so this must weigh heavily on their decision making."

The simple reality is that small businesses and employees of private companies cannot afford to live for much longer with zero revenue. The Government has done an admirable job of supporting them, but if the economists are to be believed, every day of lockdown is costing the economy around $1 billion of GDP.

We need to keep perspective here, because the cost of another one-and-a-half days of lockdown could build a new hospital in Dunedin, and 14 days' worth would run our entire education system for a year.

We know the Government believes in wellbeing, and that the mental health, domestic violence and the social costs of this pandemic are huge, so this must weigh heavily on their decision making. There are human costs to saving lives.

The coming days will be important. It won't be long now before public opinion starts to turn, and the Government will face an even tougher decision than putting us into Level 4. We now have shorter days and are moving into winter, which won't help public opinion either.

Perhaps a decision to move into Level 2 or 3, sooner rather than later, may be what's necessary to keep both Covid-19 under control and the economy alive.

* Sam Stubbs is managing director of Simplicity