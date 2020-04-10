Coronavirus: No big rise in residential tenants not paying rent during Covid-19 lockdown

Fourteen days away from the big decision over whether we can move out of lockdown big questions remain over how the country will be able to stamp out flareups of Covid-19. (Video first published on April 9, 2020)

Most tenants are continuing to pay their rent despite the extra leeway they gained under new Government regulations tackling coronavirus.

Under the regulations, the Government has imposed a rent freeze on the market for at least the next six months and tenants cannot be evicted unless they are more than 60 days late with rent. Tenants who had previously been told to leave – or who had given notice – can stay.

The NZ Property Investors Federation (NZPIF) has just surveyed its members and found 81 per cent of tenancies had not experienced any change.

Rents could drop and more properties could come on the market after the lockdown lifts.

However, 6 per cent of tenants had left their rental property and a further 2 per cent had stopped paying rent. Landlords had reduced the rent for 5 per cent of their tenancies and deferred rental payments for another 1.5 per cent, the survey found. About 620 property managers managing about 6000 properties responded to the survey.

NZPIF executive officer Sharon Cullwick said the survey showed Government initiatives – income supplements and fast-tracking welfare assistance – had helped keep tenants in their homes.

The future is for sale but will rent prices drop as more short-term rentals enter the longer term lease market?

A few tenants were "trying it on" but the true test of the new measures would come after the lockdown, she said. Mum and Dad landlords would probably be worst affected.

Christchurch-based landlord Liz Harris, one of the largest private residential providers in New Zealand, said the majority of her tenants were able to pay and "are being really good about it".

"They realise people have got mortgages or staff and that if they don't pay it goes down the track."

Liz Harris says some scary times are ahead for property investors.

She was frequently hearing how tenants felt they had more money in their pockets.

"They are not buying a coffee, not going to the pub, not going out to a movie and not going out for dinner."

It was was still early days and she worried about tenants getting into large debts if they let their rent go into arrears.

Areas like central Christchurch, where landlords had converted many properties to Airbnb residences, could experience of glut of rental properties available and she expected to see the number of properties being sold lift. Rents would also be under pressure.

"It's not a time to be buying investment properties. The central city will need a bit of time to recover. We could see a hell of a lot of stuff coming on the market and it could get a lot cheaper. But it can work the other way too. We'll sit tight for the moment."

Another significant Christchurch landlord, Tony Brazier, said the figures he was seeing did not show a huge increase of rentals available but it was early days.

He was optimistic about the property market because of interest rates and the sorry state of the share market.

"When we come out of it, people will be more interested in property."

His tenants were paying their rents, he said.

"I've said to my property managers that to me there is no reason why a tenant should not pay their rent. If there is, tell me their story and I'll reduce it."

He had reduced the rents for some commercial tenants on his own initiative, he said.

"We have to help each other through and in residential situations and in commercial there will be situations so the landlord should help."

Cullwick said for landlords who lowered the rent, the average reduction was 43 per cent or $210 per week.