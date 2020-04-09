Coronavirus: How Webjet survived 17 tense days

Roger Sharp was mountain biking with some mates in Central Otago when his phone rang.

It was Webjet CEO John Guscic calling from Europe in a tizz. The coronavirus was spreading and business hotel bookings, the company's biggest earner, had come to a sudden halt. Forward bookings had fallen off a cliff.

Drop everything and get to the travel company's Melbourne headquarters was the plan. The pair needed to assess the damage and work out what's next.

Sharp, Webjet's chairman, recognised a code red situation. He had seen the 1987 crash, was running an investment banking team in Hong Kong when the Asia crisis hit, and remembered the global financial crisis like only yesterday.

So he dropped everything and got to the airport, bound for Australia.

How different it was to his last trip, only four weeks earlier, for the travel group's half-year results.

Webjet's numbers were ahead of forecasts and on track for the full-year. In his mind at least, shareholders were in for a purple patch. The coronavirus was a small concern - but weeks later had the business on its knees.

He arrived on Monday, March 16. It was day one of a 17-day white knuckle ride.

Sharp - also deputy chair of Tourism New Zealand - and Guscic had worked together as chairman and CEO for six years. Both understood their roles. Sharp was non-executive chairman and doesn't run anything - that's Guscic's job.

But it became pretty clear everyone would need to roll up their sleeves. Together with Webjet chief financial officer Tony Ristevski, an ex-Computershare and Technology One executive, and chief commercial officer Shelley Beasley, an American also living in New Zealand and working in Melbourne, they huddled inside Webjet HQ.

Guscic outlined the situation. The company had gone from A$4 billion (NZ$4.14 billion) in annual sales (on a total transaction value run rate basis) to almost nothing. Overheads were about A$25 million a month and there was A$100 million cash on hand. The company could be bankrupt in 90 days.

Project North was born. And with it a commitment from the tight four-person team to work 20 hours a day to find a lifeline.

If they were going to survive, they would need answers to five questions; how much could overheads be reduced and how quickly? How long could Webjet survive for in "low burn" operating mode with a capital injection? How quickly or slowly would it be until business picked up again? What would Webjet look like on the other side? And what multiple would its shares trade at when it got there?

A few things were decided quickly: monthly overheads could be cut to A$15 million and Webjet wanted to come out of the downturn swinging. There was no desire to cut into the muscle of the business and see experienced and high-quality staff walk out the door.

Sharp headed to Sydney for the next part of the plan; finding capital. He checked into a hotel on Sydney Harbour, funnily enough looking right at the Ruby Princess, a cruise ship that would become another chapter in the coronavirus story.

Louie Douvis Weeks earlier Webjet's numbers were ahead of forecasts and on track for the full year.

Sharp was in Sydney to line up investment bankers to help raise the capital and save the company. He landed in what would become the final week for meetings in Sydney's tall towers, heard the pitches and hired Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Ord Minnett.

Goldman Sachs' team was run Adrian Lee, an astute tech sector banker regarded for his ability to chase down deals, and Zac Fletcher, one of Goldman's top Australian bankers. The firm took the lead role, having already been working with Webjet in happier times only weeks earlier as it assessed some unrelated interest from trade and private equity names. Equity capital markets head Sarah Rennie was also heavily involved.

Tim McKessar, an understated and thoughtful media and tech sector banker, led Credit Suisse's charge along with ECM boss Adam Lennen. The Swiss bank had been in and around Webjet deals for years - most recently raising capital for the company when it bought B2B travel business Destinations of the World in November 2018.

Then there was Ord Minnett - one of Sharp's old stomping grounds - headed by former Credit Suisse power banker Ross Baildon. Webjet wanted Ords' access to retail investors, who accounted for about half its shareholder base.

DLA Piper partners Joel Cox and David Ryan ran the legal team. The underwriters hired Ashurst's Sarah Dulhunty.

The bankers quickly stitched up an equity deal and took it to fund managers. The A$250 million raising flopped, attracting only about A$100 million of support. Webjet was out of luck.

Before the investor soundings, Sharp had snuck back into New Zealand to get home just before the borders shut.

Lockdowns and closed office towers meant everyone involved was working from home by that stage, and if Webjet were to survive, it would need to be the seasoned banker's maiden "virtual deal" in a 40-odd year career.

From his office in the side of a mountain opposite Queenstown's Coronet Peak - popular with skiers and mountain bikers - and in mandatory self-isolation, he was furiously working on Plan B.

It was clear from the daily 6pm (Sydney/Melbourne time) syndicate phone calls that the equity raising would not be a clean strike. An amount of A$100 million wasn't enough to keep the lights on for 12 months, let alone to be well capitalised when conditions improved.

Photo: Angus Mordant In a mini-miracle, the ASX made a snap change to its closely guarded listing rules to allow cash-strapped companies such as Webjet to issue more shares to institutional investors.

So in parallel with the equity proposals, and advised by Goldman Sachs, the chairman spearheaded talks with private equity firms, which were offering to help recapitalise the company.

The all-day and all-night talks focused on convertible note type proposals from US firms KKR, dubbed "Stephanie" and advised by UBS, and Bain Capital or "Bolt", because it was much later to the scene and had to move quickly.

Either would have funded Webjet through to the other side of the pandemic, but would have been costly for shareholders in terms of dilution. For Webjet's board, it was a classic corporate finance conundrum; go with a debt structure that dramatically improved future earnings per share or an equity structure that couldn't match the EPS metrics but meant all involved could sleep at night.

Sharp says he was clear to both PE firms that the board wanted to give shareholders the first (and as it turns out final) chance to chip in to save the company.

Amid the chaos, Sharp and Guscic were talking every half hour, there were hundreds of calls with investors, Zoom chats with other private equity types and the like. Ristevski was doing his best to get covenant releases from Webjet's lenders HSBC, NAB and ANZ. (The banks were also keen to see some additional equity in the business to help protect their own positions).

MIKE SIMONS/AP Webjet's liquidity crisis is solved, but its business is not out of the woods with global travel still on hold.

All the pieces came together on day 17. It was April Fools' Day and Webjet's board met to review its final options and make a decision.

Of course it was no ordinary board meeting. C

hairman Sharp hosted the phone hook-up from self-isolation in Queenstown; non-executive chairman Don Clarke, a former Minter Ellison lawyer, and MD John Guscic were both in Melbourne; ex-Sydney Airport and Tiger Airways executive Shelley Roberts, former Aristocrat Leisure CFO Toni Korsanos and ex-travel industry executive Brad Holman dialled in from Sydney.

Not even the travel company's board could travel.

The brokers, having been given one last chance when they were told private equity was very much alive and keen, were able to knock together an underwritten deal that would guarantee Webjet at least A$275 million at A$1.70.

Investor sentiment had warmed, no doubt helped by a baby bull market rally as governments in Australia and offshore announced massive stimulus packages aimed at nursing the economy through the pandemic.

And, in nothing short of a mini-miracle, the ASX made a snap change to its closely guarded listing rules to allow cash-strapped companies such as Webjet to issue more shares to institutional investors. It made the deal more palatable for underwriters.

The deal was at A$1.70 a share - a hair-raising 60-odd per cent discount to it most recent close. It was also about a tenth of what Webjet's chairman thought his company's shares were worth at the start of the year.

For all intents and purposes, the company was saved - but there was still room for one more twist.

Bain Capital, whose convertible note offer was spurned, made a late bid for shares in Webjet's equity raising and matched it with an offer to sub-underwrite part of the company's entitlement offer. (KKR didn't see value in a minority equity stake).

Webjet accepted the bid - and increased the size of the raising to A$346 million. It will have to issue about 203 million new shares, resulting in a huge dilution for shareholders. (The company had 135 million shares issued at the end of last financial year).

In any other deal, Bain Capital's late entrance may have been the punchline. But Webjet's deal was not just another deal. It was a hero to zero story - and back - in the space of six weeks.

It's early days and investors have welcomed the deal. Webjet shares resumed trading last week and have traded between A$2.40 and A$3.20. It means paper gains for anyone buying stock in the raising, but losses for everyone else.

While it's a happy ending of sorts, there are no celebrations yet. The coronavirus is still working its way across the world, borders are closed and travel is almost non-existent. Webjet's liquidity crisis is solved, but its business is not out of the woods and investors know it could be a long road to full recovery.