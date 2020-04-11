Coronavirus: Christchurch must again embrace tiresome 'city of resilience' tag

Recently built bars and restaurants along The Terrace are especially hard hit by the lockdown with no customers to help repay large investments.

Christchurch, the "city of resilience". The moniker that was once a badge of pride has now grown tiresome, a wearying arm around the shoulders that no-one wants anymore.

Earthquakes, fire, a massacre and now the fallout from coronavirus, a fresh disaster that many fear will be the worst of the lot – Cantabrians have had more than their fair share of troubled times.

The warnings about the impact of the global pandemic on this corner of New Zealand are stark.

"If you think back to the share market crash of '87, the global financial crisis, the earthquakes and now this, this is the greatest of those," says Joanna Norris, head of economic development and promotional agency ChristchurchNZ.

"Like watching a very slow economic train crash", says Riverside Market developer Richard Peebles; "there is no doubt that businesses will not survive this", Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce boss Leeann Watson cautions bluntly.

But amid the heartache of the immediate situation, of a country in lockdown, desperate to avoid one more death, there is hope and a determination among Christchurch's politicians, business leaders and communities that the region will rise yet again.

The business community has repeatedly proven its resilience and determination, Watson said.

"They've had to be very agile, and certainly post-earthquake we saw businesses doing things in really different ways, lots of collaborations.

"All those things they've been through over the past 10 years mean they are genuinely well set up to face this adversity and respond very quickly to a changing environment...

"I think we'll see some businesses pivot really quickly and take advantage of opportunities, from making PPE gear to hand sanitiser – we'll see really great innovation and entrepreneurship demonstrated from Canterbury businesses again.

"But what we also need to accept is that there is no doubt some will not survive this."

Efforts are already under way to help people through the worst of the crisis, from rates holidays and wage subsidies to cash for businesses and bids for Government money to fast-track major infrastructure projects.

While the current relief will only skim the surface, Norris says past experiences have put the region in a "unique position" to understand what recovery from the expected economic crash might look like.

The initial "shock" phase, where businesses work out how to sustain themselves, will be followed by measures to reactivate the economy and get people back spending before long-term planning to ensure recovery endures.

Christchurch's economic diversity could be a blessing, Norris said, with parts able to survive despite others being badly affected.

But the massive rebuild programme that stimulated the post-quake economy will not be part of the post-pandemic recovery; instead, infrastructure such as the convention centre must now be used properly by attracting events, Norris says, and productive parts of the economy invested in.

"If you don't invest in that then you've built infrastructure that's not been properly utilised."

SURVIVE IS THE FIRST PRIORITY

Pre-coronavirus, Canterbury's economy was relatively robust.

Gross domestic product (GDP) had climbed steadily over five years to $37.5 billion to March 2019, buoyed in part by manufacturing, construction and agriculture.

Tourism spending in Greater Christchurch, including Ashburton, peaked at a record $2.96b in the 12 months to June, $1.8b from domestic visitors and $1.16b from international tourists.

But little more than two weeks into the lockdown, much of the region's economy is now on its knees. ChristchurchNZ economists are already forecasting GDP could fall to minus 17.5 per cent over the next year, with up to 35,000 job losses.

With tourism decimated, retailers badly affected and hospitality taking a huge blow, changes to how and where people shop and travel are inevitable.

Whether those shifts prevail is hard to forecast, but Norris expects "permanent changes" to the tourism industry.

Likely to suffer most are those entirely reliant on international tourism, she said, while those nimble enough to adjust, such as switching focus to domestic visitors, will survive and thrive.

Among those now pondering that is Christchurch Airport, which last financial year saw almost seven million passengers through its gates.

But those 48,000 travellers a day have fallen to fewer than 200 during the lockdown, a major blow to the wider economy given that for every dollar the airport earns the South Island earns $50.

"Covid-19 is a high impact event and we in Christchurch have had more than our share of these in the past decade," chief executive Malcolm Johns said.

"It's very challenging commercially and socially to get up, dust yourself off, move forward and then have another high impact event."

But the unpredictable nature of the disruption creates short-term risk and long-term opportunity for those in a position to take advantage, he said, with the goal for the airport being to remain operational and become an "engine for recovery".

Retaining good staff is critical, he said, as is balancing short-term decisions with long-term needs.

And while lockdowns and the pandemic will affect international tourism and associated industries "dramatically" over the next six months, Johns sees a return to domestic air travel coming with a lowering of the Government's alert levels, followed by trans-Tasman flights, which together make up 85 per cent of the airport's business.

And he has a word of advice for others facing tough times.

"Survive is the first priority, and if that is your need, throw everything you can at it.

"However if you have a survival plan, don't forget that it's worth doing the best you can to look through the short term and set up for the recovery. There will be opportunities during that phase.

"Most of all, remember to set aside time to dream as much as you worry during (alert) level 4. If nothing else, it's good for your mental health, but it might just also be the idea that changes your future.

"Some of the best companies on the planet and best career decisions people make are during times like this."

DAIRY THE SAVIOUR?

Not all sectors are suffering, though, with one in particular thriving so much that it could just be the saviour of the region's economy – farming.

Dairy is by far the most valuable exporter of goods in Canterbury, accounting for $657m in January and February alone; the region earns about $1.5b annually from dairy, expected to increase this year following strong production.

New Zealand produces enough dairy to meet the recommended daily intake of 100m people a year, and Dairy NZ chief executive Tim Mackle is "cautiously optimistic" overseas demand will remain.

Canterbury has played an "extremely strong role" in national dairy production this year, and he believes the outlook is good for the sector.

And while he is under no illusions food production and dairy will not fill the hole left from the tourism implosion, Mackle says there is a significant trickle-down effect.

"If you look at Canterbury alone, two per cent of jobs are in the dairy sector, on farms or in processing, about 5700 jobs, and there's at least 1500 downstream jobs.

"For every dollar that comes in, at least half is being spent on someone else in the community.

"We're also working with the Government to shape programmes that will help train and redeploy unemployed people into the dairy sector – we need 5000 people every year.

"It's not going to solve it all, but it's going to help."

His position was echoed by Cameron Henderson, Federated Farmers' North Canterbury president, who said the economic impact of the lockdown on dairy had been "minimal".

"Agriculture forms the social base of many towns in regional Canterbury. Rural businesses, schools, sports, events are all supported by the farming community and are important in keeping the farming community connected.

"The more stable the rural sector, the more stable rural towns and their social networks will remain.

"For those farming operations reliant on tourism, the outlook is not so bright. The wine industry in North Canterbury will be hit by the lack of visitors in the short term but, as exporters, they have a diversified income.

SUPPORT PROGRAMME

While the depth of the pandemic economic bite looks likely to be unprecedented, plans are already afoot to help those most in need.

Christchurch City Council has approved a rates holiday and is in talks over scrapping a planned increase – with councillors and mayor Lianne Dalziel potentially taking a pay cut – and counterparts in Selwyn are looking to follow suit.

A $200,000 business support package was rolled out by ChristchurchNZ on Thursday, and next week the region's authorities will submit proposals for Government funding to fast-track infrastructure projects that could stimulate the local economy.

ChristchurchNZ, which is spearheading the economic recovery response, has short, medium and long-term plans.

"Right now it's about supporting businesses to ensure that they survive," Norris said.

Wage subsidies, bridging finance and professional advice are all vital in the immediate future to keep brands alive while they are not trading, before marketing and encouraging consumer confidence, and eventually retraining and work programmes for the newly unemployed.

"This is a significant and troubling shock but we have survived shocks historically over the years," Norris said.

"This will reshape the way we do commerce, the way we travel, the way we interact in our workplaces and as communities, but we will survive."

NEW SENSE OF COMMUNITY?

As businesses fight for survival and authorities search for solutions, what of our communities – those places where children now hunt for teddy bears in windows and play hopscotch in the streets, where neighbours check in on each other over the garden fence?

Te Pae: What will we do with the enormous convention centre while the borders remain closed?

Will this global crisis push society into a new direction, one in which we reconsider our values?

Many feel the time is ripe for change, among them former Christchurch mayoral candidate and political activist John Minto.

"If the council does business as usual after the lockdown – a corporate-first agenda, doing big infrastructure building with millions in subsidies for inner-city property developers – the city will struggle even more for many years to come."

Minto believes tourists and conferences will not materialise for at least two years and, with a shift away from travel and international tourism as environmental concerns grow, Christchurch's convention centre Te Pae should be repurposed.

The stadium should be put on hold to allow community projects like Linwood Pool to thrive, and councillors should become "good listeners rather than advocates for economic growth".

"The corporate sector will want a return to "business as usual" and will use blanket mass advertising to turn us all from citizens in communities into consumers once more. I hope they are not successful."

For Evan Smith, champion of the city's red zone and Avon-Ōtākaro Network, there should be a prioritisation of investment into "the infrastructure of wellbeing".

"New infrastructure projects that address climate change and urban regeneration will be the order of the day," he said.

"But that infrastructure needs to be reimagined – we need to look at the infrastructure of sustainable wellbeing in all realms: ecological, social, cultural, and economic.

"There is a danger we will return to business as usual, but that won't provide the level of step change we need to get back on our feet again quickly.

"The Avon River corridor offers enormous opportunities for digger-ready infrastructure projects that could significantly generate stimulus packages for Christchurch and greatly accelerate our regeneration at the same time."

With a recent rise in use of food banks, there are concerns the most vulnerable people will be worst affected by the pandemic's fallout.



"I am anticipating we will see that the response of business to these economic conditions will be to reduce costs by laying off workers," Christchurch City Missioner Matthew Mark said.

"It will however be unemployment that transmits these economic effects from vulnerable firms to our vulnerable people and households.

"This will have further knock-on effects on our social welfare system, healthcare, housing, crime and on the mental health and the well-being of each within our communities.



"We need to hold at the fore of our thinking, that every decision made and everything we do is about people."

RIVERSIDE MARKET – A 'SAD FOLLY'?



With the pandemic exposing the vulnerabilities of international travel and trade, will there be a winding back of globalisation and a greater focus on locally made goods?

North Canterbury entrepreneur and Cactus Outdoor clothing company owner Ben Kepes believes the crisis has exposed a "need to own more of our destiny for ourselves".

"Six months from now we will still be coming to terms with the fact that inbound tourism is no longer a massive driver for economic growth...

"This will have a flow-on effect and initiatives which seemed so important only a few months before – the Riverside Market and Little High for example, will seem like sad follies."

Kepes believes post-quake initiatives such as Gap Filler will again thrive, with a boom in community initiatives that create neighbourhood cohesion.

"Five years from now, if we learn our lessons well, we will have created an economy that is far more resilient. We will still have tourism, but it will be higher value, lower footprint tourism.

"Our supply chains will be far more complete and we will see the awakening of the manufacturing sector in Canterbury."

Despite the pandemic being a result of globalisation, Kepes does not advocate returning to living as "an island unto ourselves".

"But we need a good conversation about finding some balance between local prosperity and global as well."

Others have a vision of a future in which intensive farming and international tourism are wound back to help protect the environment.

Julie Downard, from climate change action group Extinction Rebellion, said: "We need food resilience – that means the ability to grow what we need, rather than focusing on export, with more grains and produce.

"International travel is high risk – it's time to have staycations and enjoy our own beautiful country ... and to find an alternative income source for New Zealand (than tourism), one that doesn't involve huge emissions and pollution."

Manufacturing should be diversified "so we can make everything we need", Downard said, while essential workers should be better valued and paid.

"We need to create new jobs that will take our country in a direction that will not only mitigate future pandemics, but also climate destabilisation – jobs in the green sector."

And what of the region's young people, who have grown up against a background of tragedy and upheaval?

YET ANOTHER BLOW FOR CHCH YOUTH

The Christchurch Youth Council surveyed more than 50 of its members at the start of the lockdown, among them co-chair Dom Wilson, Kim Fowler, Lucy Schrader Manuera and Amy Knudsen.

"The lockdown has brought the severity of the situation to the front of everyone's minds," one said. "I think young people have grown a new sense of appreciation for being able to go to school, go out and see friends and be healthy."

Another said the lockdown was "just another tick" in the list of things young people in the city have had to deal with.

Among their concerns were the possible lack of employment in a post-coronavirus world, catching up on lost education and the impact on their mental health.

"We are strong, we are kind and we will get through this," one wrote.

"But not without an absolute crap ton of struggle. I am still young, I still have my life ahead of me yet it feels as though I have gone through an incredible amount of emotions already."